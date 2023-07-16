Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer Jailer's Title To Be Changed In Kerala?

Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Jailer. Ahead of the film's release on August 10, it seems like the team is facing legal trouble owing to its title. The film, helmed by Nelson, also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

Newsmakers

Rajinikanth's Jailer has been in the news since Nelson announced the film. The Tamil action-thriller reportedly revolves around a gangster who has formed a plan to flee the prison with his cellmates. However, they will be confronted by a strict jailer played by Rajinikanth. Now, a Malayalam film with the same name has reportedly requested the Jailer producer to change the title at least in Kerala. Helmed by Sakkir Madathil, the Malayalam action drama is supposed to release around the same time.

Who is saying what?

According to the media reports, director Sakkir Madathil reached out to Jailer's producer, Sun Pictures, to change the title. The Malayalam makers argued that since they have limited resources and scope, they should be allowed to keep the original title. They reportedly also added that if the makers of the Tamil film change the title, it will not impact the box office collection as it stars big names such as Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, and Shiva Rajkumar.

(Mohanlal (L) and Rajinikanth (R) | Image: Instagram)

However, the makers of Jailer have reportedly denied the request stating that the film stars a superstar. The title also reportedly holds great importance owing to the plot in which Rajinikanth is a prison jailer.

When will Rajinkanth's Jailer release?

Helmed by Nelson, the film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and others in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 10.