Nani's Net Worth Is As Huge As 'V' Movie Star's Fandom; Details Inside

Nani is a popular film actor from the Telugu cinema who started his acting career with Ashta Chamma in the year 2008. Ever since then, the actor has worked in numerous films for which he has won critical acclaim as well and enjoys a huge fan following. He has been awarded as the best actor for many of his films. Here is information about the actor’s net worth.

Nani's Net worth

According to trendcelebsnow.com, the net worth of the actor Nani is between Rs 7 crores to over Rs 37 crores. Another portal, Celebwoods.com, reported that Nani charges around Rs 6 crores for each film. The actor has been the brand ambassador for several companies in the past.

The career of Nani in the film industry

Nani, also known as Naveen Babu Ghanta, started his career in the south Indian film industry in the year 2008. His debut movie Ashta Chamma was directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti and was received well by the fans. However, the actor had also worked as ‘clap director’ alongside Bapu in his film Radha Gopalam.

Nani has also worked as an RJ, scriptwriter and has also produced several films like D for Dopidi. Nani is credited for many popular films like Jersey, Veppam, Eega, Gentlemen and Bhale Bhale Magadivoy. His upcoming films include V and Tuck Jagadish.

All about 'V'

V is an upcoming Telugu film, which stars Nani and Sudheer Babu, Posani, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in the pivotal roles. The film is written and directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti and produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The upcoming movie is said to be a crime drama and is Nani's 25th film, in which the actor will be seen portraying an antagonist for the first time in his career. The film was slated to be released in March, however, it was delayed due to the nationwide COVD-19 lockdown imposed by the Government of India.

