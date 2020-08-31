Nani's 'V' Movie Has A Gripping Narrative With Interesting Plot Twists; Read Details

South superstar Nani starrer V has become one of the most anticipated movies of the Telugu film industry ever since the launch of its trailer. Directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, the thriller movie is all set to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on September 5, 2020. Now, the makers have explained the premise of the film in a new statement, as reported by Zoom.

What is the plot of Nani starrer 'V'?

As stated by the outlet, the action-packed thriller 'V' revolves around the life of a cop who falls in love with a crime writer. The trouble begins when a murderer challenges the cop and asks him to solve a puzzle created by him. As per online database IMDb, it essays the life story of a mysterious man namely ‘V’ who is seeking revenge for the murder of his wife. At the same time, he is also being chased by a determined cop.

The upcoming thriller movie will feature Nani essaying the role of an antagonist for the first time ever. As the anticipation of the film is at its peak, the makers recently released a romantic song from the film. Crooned by Shreya Goshal, Amit Trivedi and Anurag Kulkarni Vasthunna Vachestunna aptly depict the romantic tale of Sudheer Babu and Nivetha Thomas.

The soul-stirring song has aptly struck the heartstrings by depiction the warm and fuzzy love of their characters. Composed by Amit Trivedi, the lyrics of this melancholy song was penned down by Sirivennela Seetharamasastri.

Trailer of 'V'

The trailer of V shows Nani playing the role of Vikramaditya who is a psycho and Sudheer Babu who is essaying the role of SP Vivek Krishna respectively. The video shows the cut-throat chase of a criminal and a policeman. Nani begins the trailer by narrating a resilient dialogue in Telugu while the rest of the video keeps audiences hooked to its splendid imaginary and setting.

Produced by Dil Raju, V was scheduled for a theatrical release on March 2020. However, the film was postponed owing to the outbreak of COVID-19.

