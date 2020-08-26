Nani Starrer 'V' Trailer Gets A Thumbs Up From Netizens; Fans Say It Is 'worth The Wait'

The trailer of the much-awaited movie V starring Nani and Sudheer Babu has finally been dropped by the makers today, which is on August 26, 2020. By the looks of it, the movie promises to be an adrenaline-filled and high octane action-thriller flick. The plot of the movie revolves around Sudheer who essays a police officer and Nani who plays a cunning criminal, locking horn with each other and engaging in a thrilling chase. As soon as the makers of the movie dropped its trailer, netizens were quick to shower praises for it.

Fans give a thumbs up to Nani's V movie trailer

One of the fans wrote how the trailer of the movie showcases an intense high-octane action sequences. She further wrote that all the wait surrounding the movie is worth it. She further stated her excitement for the movie while quoting Nani's tweet sharing the trailer. Take a look at the tweet.

Intense action-power packed glimpse!All the wait is worth!

Killer trailer out and V are more than excited!!!😈

V are ready,bring it on!🔥



Watch #VTheMovie Official Trailer👇, you can't miss this!https://t.co/8lfmJyUgEp#VTrailerOnPrime https://t.co/5mGSboz88M — Nitya (@Nitya26677152) August 26, 2020

Another user shared videos of the Jersey actor shooting a gun in the movie's trailer. The user wrote how the actor likes shooting guns on his knees. Take a look at the tweet:

Nani Likes shooting guns on his knees .

V The Teaser 'V' V the trailer pic.twitter.com/DX6paSl3JX — Gudumbaa (@Gudumbaa) August 26, 2020

A fan shared how the fan-following for the movie is increasing with each time. The fan further wrote how the film's trailer crossed almost 647K+ views in no time. Take a look at the tweet.

A fan also stated that the movie is going to be a superhit due to a different kind of role attempted by the actor whose character has various shades of grey. The fan also lauded Sudheer Babu's efforts in the trailer. He also inquired about where is Aditi Rao Hydari in the trailer.

Expect chesinattu trailer ledu.. routine revenge drama la vundi trailer... But Sudheer babu efforts, Nani different role... Indraganti mark gonna be superhit.. waiting for midnight show... Where is aditi in trailer... May be story going to be revolve around her... — Karunakar #StayHome (@KarunakarRC) August 26, 2020

One of the users shared some stills from the trailer. The user stated that these particular shots were mind-blowing. Some of them had the Ninnu Kori actor involved in a fight sequence and atop a boat. Take a look at the tweet:

About the movie V

Talking about the movie, the action thriller movie 'V' is under the production of Dil Raju. The movie also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Nivetha Thomas and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The film will release on September 5, 2020, on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

