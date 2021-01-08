'Badhaai Do' Shooting To 'KGF' Teaser: Films That Created Frenzy Way Before Its Release

Actors take a lot of efforts in promoting their upcoming movies, by visiting various shows and events. However, some actors have the magic to create anticipation about their upcoming films right from the time they start shooting for it. As the year 2021 started, actors were keen on getting the audience back to theatres this year and have notched up their movie promotion game. From Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do to Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's Master release, here are some films that made waves even with shooting updates.

Films that made waves with shooting updates

'Badhaai Do' Shooting

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar have started shooting for the sequel of 2018 film Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Neena Gupta. They shared this news on social media, from the sets of their film Badhaai Do. This created a frenzy on social media, amongst their fans. Bhumi and Rajkummar have proved to be great actors with their various films, and fans are expecting a lot from their first movie collaboration together.

'KGF' teaser

Actor Yash’s KGF: Chapter 1 broke several records at the box office and was critically acclaimed. Ever since the star cast and the sequel of KGF were announced, fans were eagerly waiting for the film’s release. Yash’s KGF teaser released on January 7 and looks as promising as the film itself. The short teaser shows glimpses of actor Raveena Tandon and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s character and looks in the film. The first half of the teaser was dedicated to these stars while the second half of the KGF teaser was dedicated to Yash.

Master

Master is a Tamil film which created anticipation amongst the audience with its announcement itself. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles with actors Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in supporting roles. The film was planned to release in 2020 but was postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak. The film will now be releasing in theatres on January 13, 2021.

