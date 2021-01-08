Man Bags Guinness World Record For Blowing 783 Small Bubbles Inside A Big One; Watch

A man named Chang Yu-Te recently bagged the Guinness World Record for blowing most soap bubbles inside a big one. While taking to Facebook on January 4, GWR shared the video of Chang creating a total of 783 bubbles in two minutes. The clip captioned “So..many…bubbles”, was captured in slow motion which made the process even more intriguing and enjoyable.

The first two minutes of the clip shows Chang’s first achievement of blowing most soap bubbles inside a big one. While the small bubbles were blown inside, each of them settled on the bottom which made the larger soap bubble look like a little bag contains so many items. He also holds the record for the most bounces of a soap bubble.

The video further informed that Chang also holds the record for the “most bounces of a soap bubble”. He managed to bounce a single soap bubble 290 times on his hand. Chang is seen carefully concentrating on the bubble on his hand and bouncing it delicately so it doesn’t burst on his hand. He can also be seen wearing a pink glove.

Netizens call it ‘brilliant’

Meanwhile, the clip has been viewed over 62,500 times and it has garnered more than 7,500 reactions. Internet users were left amazed after seeing Chang’s skills and achievements. While several users called the unique record “mind-blowing”, others wondered what kind of soap Chang used.

One user also jokingly wrote that Chang looks like a guy who can’t keep a secret and another asked how the authorities were able to count the number of bubbles made inside the big one. A user wrote, “People are looking at bubbles and counting. I am the only one who is amazed at his breath soooo lengthy”.

