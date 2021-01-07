Kumkum Bhagya January 8, 2021 Spoiler: Will Pragya Stop Abhi's Haldi Ceremony?

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Abhi drops Pragya home and she dreams of confessing her love to him. She also dreams that Abhi confessed his love to her. She comes home and is disappointed with the turn of events. Sarita and Dadi are pretty happy that their plan to bring Abhi and Pragya together was successful. Meanwhile, Prachi bumps into Ranbeer while leaving Mehra Mansion. Ranbeer apologizes to Prachi for behaving rudely but she leaves without saying anything.

Ranbeer gets suspicious and tells Aryan that Prachi has been behaving this way because Rhea has asked her to do so. Aryan tells Ranbeer that's impossible because Prachi hates Rhea. However, Ranbeer is sure there's something wrong that made Prachi break up with him. Purab tells Abhi to reconsider his decision of marrying Meera. Abhi says he's taken his decision and its final. He invites Purab for his Haldi the next day.

Kumkum Bhagya January 8, 2021 Spoiler

In this episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Sarita tells Pragya that it's Abhi's haldi the next day. She tells her that she should be next to Abhi instead of Meera because she deserves it. Pragya gets emotional when Sarita tells her that she should stop Abhi's haldi tomorrow and save her marriage, her life as well as the love of her life. Will Pragya stop Abhi's pre-wedding functions and win him over again?

The show Kumkum Bhagya is a popular romantic daily soap that airs on ZEE TV. Starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the roles of Pragya and Abhi, the show follows their love story and their separation and how they win over each other's hearts. The story took a 20-year leap and introduced the story of Abhi and Pragya's twin daughters Rhea and Prachi. Currently, on the show, Abhi is about to get married to Meera but will Pragya save him from getting married again?

