Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collections Weekend 2: Film Registers Growth On Sunday

Satyaprem Ki Katha hit the big screens on June 29 and even after the second weekend, its box office growth remains hindered. The film has done an average business despite being a holiday release. And thus it looks like the pairing of Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan has failed to work its charm at the box office.

3 things you need to know

Satyaprem Ki Katha marks the second collaboration between Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan.

The film opened to almost no competition at the box office barring the Punjabi movie Carry on Jatta 3.

The movie's plot conveys various social messages.

Satyaprem Ki Katha breaks even after 11 days

Reported to be made on a budget of Rs 60 crores, the Sameer Vidwans directorial breaks even only on its eleventh day at the box office. As per trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the movie made Rs 12.85 on the second weekend. This takes the film’s total business to Rs 66.06 crores at the domestic box office. However, according to Kadel the movie has grossed Rs 100 crore worldwide.

(Analyst Sumit Kadel gives estimates of Satyaprem Ki Katha collection on the second weekend | Image: Twitter)

Despite being headlined by Kartik and Kiara, who delivered a massive blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, Satyaprem Ki Katha has subparred expectations. The horror comedy film was credited with bringing back audiences to the theatres post-pandemic and grossed Rs 218 crore in India. In comparison, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned Rs 30.64 on the second weekend at the box office.

Satyaprem Ki Katha sustains competition

(Neeyat and 72 Hoorain released 2 weeks after Satyaprem Ki Katha| Image: Twitter)

Even though the film is registering a slow business, it has been able to sustain competition from other releases like 72 Hoorain and Neeyat. As per trade analysts, both movies released on July 7 have failed to pose a major threat to the Karitk Aaryan starrer. While Neeyat clocked a meagre number of Rs 1 crore on its opening day, 72 Hoorain opened to a disappointing number of Rs 30 lakh.