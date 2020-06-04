'Byomkesh Bakshi' To 'Rajani': Basu Chatterjee's Immensely Popular Television Shows

On Thursday, the Hindi film industry lost another gem. Screenwriter and filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passed away at the age of 90. It was reported that he died due to age-related health issues and his last rites were performed at Santacruz, Mumbai. Over the years, he worked on several films and series. He worked as a screenplay writer, dialogue writer, producer and has also directed several award-winning projects. Here is the list of TV shows Basu Chatterjee directed over the years.

TV shows directed by Basu Chatterjee

Rajani

This was the first TV show that Basu Chatterjee directed. This show aired on DD National in 1985 and was loved by fans. Priya Tendulkar was seen as Rajani in the series. Rajani is seen fighting a government laxity in every episode of the show. The show tried to reflect the state of services at government offices in the mid-1980s.

Ek Ruka Hua Faisla

This show also aired in DD National in 1986. This was not a series, but a telefilm. It was a courtroom drama and was the remake of the hit English film 12 Angry Men. The story revolved around a slum boy who had murdered his father and the jury trying to make a decision on whether the boy is guilty or not.

Kakaji Kahin

Kakaji Kahin is an Indian political satire that aired on Doordarshan in the year of 1988. This TV series was based on a famous book titled Netaji Kahin. This book was written by a well-known author Manohar Shyam Joshi. In this Basu Chatterjee helmed series, Om Puri was seen in a titular role of Kakaji. Other than this, Shail Chaturvedi was also a part of the film. ,

Byomkesh Bakshi

This is one of the most famous series direct by Basu Chatterjee. The show aired two seasons one in 1993 and one in 1997. A total of 34 episodes were released. This series was about a Bengali detective named Byomkesh Bakshi who solves cases with his sidekick Ajitkumar Banerji. In the series, Byomkesh calls himself Satyanweshi meaning 'truth seeker' rather than being called a detective. This show also aired on DD National.

