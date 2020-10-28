Bengali Actor Aparajita Adhya And Her Family Test Positive For COVID-19

Popular Bengali actor Aparajita Adhya has tested positive for COVID-19. Her family members, too, have tested positive. She has been quarantined and asked to remain in isolation. Read ahead to know more about the actor’s health.

Also read | Naresh Kanodia Passes Away: All You Need To Know About The Actor-turned-politician

Here are details on Aparajita Adhya’s health

According to a report by Asianet News, Bengali actor Aparajita Adhya and her family have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. All of them are asked to stay in quarantine. The actor had a fever couple of days ago and decided to get tested for COVID-19.

In an interaction with Anandabazaar, she has revealed that her haemoglobin levels dropped a couple of days ago. She did not even understand that she had been infected with the virus. Her mother-in-law has also contacted the virus but is stable. Actor Aparajita Adhya’s health is stable. Ahead of Laxmi Puja, the actor has fallen ill. Every year a grand Laxmi Puja celebration takes place at her home. But this year, Aparajita Adhya will have to stay away from the festive celebration.

Also read | Johnny Depp To Receive Camerimage Award For 'actor With Unique Visual Sensitivity'

Also read | Aditi Rao Hydari Birthday: 15 Facts About The Actor That Fans Would Like To Know

On the occasion of Durga Puja, Aparajita Adhya took to her official Instagram handle to wish her fans a very happy Durga Saptami. The actor looked gorgeous in a bright red saree and sported a big red bindi on her forehead. She captioned her video, “Happy Saptami”.

Aparajita Adhya is hosting a Bengali cookery show titled Rannaghor. She has been hosting the show since 2018. Before her, screenwriter Sudipa Chatterjee hosted the show. Adhya has cancelled the shoot of the show till November 3, 2020.

Also read | Parth Samthaan To Feature In A Music Video? Actor Spotted Shooting On The Beaches Of Goa

Aparajita Adhya’s TV shows that were widely loved by the audiences are Sanyashi Raja, Punyi Pukur and Chokher Tara Tui. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Meri Pyaari Bindu. She played the role of Ayushmann Khurana’s character’s mother.

Aparajita Adhya has starred in many of the famous Bengali movies like Praktan, Laptop and Mukherjee Dar Bou. Her last film Bela Shuru which was directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee. The film was set to release in May 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was a family drama film whose cast also included Soumitra Chatterjee, Swatilekha Sengupta, Rituparna Sengupta, Kharaj Mukherjee, Indrani Dutta, Monami Ghosh, Anindya Chatterjee and Shankar Chakraborty

Image courtesy- @adhyaaparajita Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.