Parth Samthaan To Feature In A Music Video? Actor Spotted Shooting On The Beaches Of Goa

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame, Parth Samthaan has starred in several other popular shows including Savdhaan India, MTV Webbed, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. The actor’s latest project was Kasautii Zindagii Kay where he played the character of ‘Anurag Basu’ while starring opposite Erica Fernandes. Parth, who mainly shot to popularity through his role as ‘Manik Malhotra’ in the youth television show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, turns out to be currently shooting on the beaches of Goa for what is rumoured to be a music video.

Is Parth Samthaan shooting for a music video?

According to 'Pinkvilla,' Parth Samthaan is reportedly shooting for a music video and the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star is in the beautiful state of Goa for the same. Parth Samthaan’s Instagram followers have been seeing photos from his current Goa trip since the past few days. The actor, who has a massive fan following, has also been spotted in countless pictures on Twitter that his fans have posted of him on the sets of the said shoot. Many of Parth’s fans even tagged him in their posts after they managed to get a picture clicked with the star in Goa.

Parth's beachy look on the beach - BTS photos & videos

On October 26, 2020, a Fanclub account of Parth Samthaan on Twitter posted a behind the scenes video of the star. In the video, Parth can be seen getting a touch-up of his make up by his make up artist on the set. He looked stylish in a beachy orange floral button-up shirt paired with black denim pants. The actor looked charming and confident as he stood on the beach, surrounded by dancers, waiting to take a shot for the scene.

Parth was spotted pulling Khushali's leg on the set

In another video, Parth was seen playfully pulling his co-star Khushali Kumar’s leg on the sets of the shoot. The two of them were seen sitting on chairs on the beach under some much-needed shade as Parth tried to help Khushali with a bruise on her knees. Some fans of the star also had the opportunity to get a photo clicked with the star. Parth Samthaan’s videos that this Fanclub posted from the shoot received enormous amounts of love and appreciation from his fans. Parth is set to be appearing in an upcoming digital show that will be released on ‘ALT Balaji’ called Main Hero Boll Raha Hu.

