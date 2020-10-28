Aditi Rao Hydari Birthday: 15 Facts About The Actor That Fans Would Like To Know

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has turned 42 years old today. She is a famous actor, dancer and singer who has worked in many Hindi, Telugu and Tamil movies. A few of Aditi's famous movies are Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Antariksham 9000 KMPH, Psycho and London, Paris, New York. On the special occasion of her birthday, here's a look at Aditi Rao Hydari's facts that you might have not known:

Aditi Rao Hydari's trivia

1. Aditi Rao Hydari was born in Hyderabad on October 28, 1978. Her father's name is Ehsaan Hydari and her mother's name is Vidya Rao.

2. Aditi's mother, Vidya Rao, is a celebrated singer and is well versed with thumri and dadra genres of music.

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari's birthday: Take this fun quiz to test your knowledge about 'Wazir' actor

3. Aditi completed her schooling from A Krishnamurthy Foundation India School and graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi.

4. Aditi comes from two royal lineages - Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari and Raja J. Rameshwar Rao. She has also added her father's and mother's surnames to her name.

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari's pet Gigi giving tiny dog kisses to actor is all things adorable

5. The actor is a trained classical dancer and started learning Bharatanatyam at age 5.

6. Aditi started her career by performing as a Bharatanatyam dancer for Leela Samson's group. She started travelling with the dance troupe throughout India.

7. Aditi's first movie was Prajapathi in 2006. This was the point in Aditi Rao Hydari's career where she started getting noticed by fans and producers. This movie was her Malayalam debut.

8. Aditi debuted in Bollywood with Delhi 6 in 2009. The film was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Atul Kulkarni, Pavan Malhotra, Deepak Dobriyal, Divya Dutta, Vijay Raaz and Om Puri in many different and influential roles.

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari explains 'Tughlaq Darbar' opt-out; happily passes baton to Rashi Khanna

9. Aditi made her debut in Marathi films with the movie Rama Madhav in 2014. The film was directed by Mrinal Kulkarni and cast Alok Rajwade as Madhavrao I, Parna Pethe as Ramabai Peshwa, Ravindra Mankani as Peshwa Nanasaheb and Mrinal Kulkarni as Gopikabai.

10. Aditi has been nominated for 14 awards in her career so far and has won 6.

11. Her first award was in 2012 for Yeh Saali Zindagi in the category Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female).

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari's Maha Samudram cast gets addition, makers rope in Anu Emmanuel for lead

12. Aditi was married to Satyadeep Mishra when she was only 21 years old. The two separated but maintain a healthy relationship with each other.

13. Aditi and producer Kiran Rao are related. The two are maternal cousins.

14. Aditi is a practitioner of the Malayali martial art form Kalaripayattu.

15. Aditi is an animal lover.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.