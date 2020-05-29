'Betaal' Review: Marathi Actor Priyadarshan Jadhav Is All Praises For The Show's Cast

Priyadarshan Jadhav is a popular name in the Marathi TV and film industry. The actor made fans amazed and joyful with his hit parody, Choricha Mamla. Recently, he took his Instagram to acclaim his co-stars Jitendra Joshi, Siddharth Menon, and his companion Nikhil Mahajan who all are a part of Netflix Original's new horror series Betaal. Priyadarshan values their presence in the series and appreciated their ability in his post on Instagram.

Priyadarshan Jadhav is all praises for the cast of Betaal

Priyadarshan wrote, “आज #Netflix वर #बेताल ही वेब सीरिज रिलीज होत आहे. (रागात ) आनंदाचा दिवस!”. In his Instagram post, he wrote a long and expressive post, which says that he envies his college-friend Jitendra Joshi, who has collectively achieved immense success in the work he has done in shows like Sacred Games, Choricha Mamla, and Betaal. P

riyadarshan also praised Siddharth Menon for his remarkable presentation that will make you very much entertained and love his appearance. Priyadarshan also showered praises on the director of Betaal, Nikhil Mahajan. He even states that he is jealous of this power-team and their performance. Have a look at his caption here-

आज #Netflix वर #बेताल ही वेब सीरिज रिलीज होत आहे. (रागात ) आनंदाचा दिवस !

१- ह्या वेब सीरिज मध्ये माझा कॉलेज पासून चा मित्र Jitendra Shakuntala म्हणजेच जितू आहे. काटेकर ह्या पोलिसा नंतर तो #चोरीचामामला मध्ये चोर झाला.... बेताल मधल्या त्याच्या पेहरावावरून तो वकील वाटतो आहे.... पाहिल्यावरच कळेल ! आज ह्या ठिकाणी मी सांगू इच्छितो जितू की मी तुझ्यावर जळतो आहे.... तुझ्या प्रगतीबद्दल मनात केवळ आणि केवळ असूया निर्माण होते आहे. ह्या "असूया" च रूपांतर "बसूया" मध्ये झाल्याखेरीज गत्यंतर नाही. मराठी नाटक काय देतं हे माझ्या पिढी पुरतं बोलायचं झालं तर ते "जितेंद्र जोशी" सारखा नट देतं. २- आपण कधी एकत्र काम नाही केलं Siddharth Menon , पण एका ग्रुप मध्ये आपण आलो आणि मला तुझ्यातला "असली" आणि "अवली" माणूस कळू लागला आहे. #बेताल मध्ये तू आहेस. आनंद आहे. असच आमचं काम हिरावून घेत रहा. असच आम्हाला धक्का देत रहा. सतत आम्हाला अस्थिर करत रहा. खूप खूप जळून अभिनंदन ! पाहायला उत्सुक आहे. पहिलं की अजून जळेनच !

३- सर्वात महत्वाचा. Nikhil Mahajan "बाजी" नाही चालला. तुझ्या सिनेमाला अनेकांनी ट्रोल केले. (माझ्यासकट). ज्यांनी ज्यांनी बाजी वर विनोद केले ते तू हसत मुखाने झेलत राहिलास. शांतपणे काम करत राहिलास. आज तू दिग्दर्शित केलेली वेब सीरिज येते आहे तीही #Netflix वर . निर्माते पैकी एक आहे शाहरुख खान ! तुझ्यावर विनोद केल्यामुळेच तू मला त्यात काम दिलं नाहीस हा मुद्दा आहेच. त्यामुळे खूप खूप वाईट वाटत आहे. ह्या ठिकाणी मी हे सांगू इच्छितो की मराठी - मराठी करत "बसलेले" अनेक आहेत ज्यांना कल्पना सुध्दा नाही की आपल्यातला एक "मराठी" इतक्या मोठ्या वेब सीरिज चा "दिग्दर्शक" आहे....ह्याचा खूप आतून आनंद होतो आहे. इतकं मोठ्ठं प्रोजेक्ट करून त्याची दखल आपल्याच लोकांकडून घेतली जात नाही , ह्या आनंदात काल मी खूप खूप हसलो. तुला असंच पाहिजे कारण - तू ज्यांनी विनोद केले ( बाजीवर ) त्यांना कास्ट करणार नाही असं मला कधीच म्हणाला नाहीस त्यामुळे मी अशी अफवा पसरवली आहे... इतका ही मोठ्ठा होऊ नकोस की आम्हाला "विनोद" करायची संधी उरणार नाही !!!!!!!!!!!!! आज मोठ्ठा दिवस आहे. तुम्ही आनंद साजरा करा

मी राग राग करत "बसतो" @nikmahajan @sidmenon1 @jitendrajoshi27

#netflix #betaal #24thmay

Betaal, the Netflix series which released on May 24, 2020, is a horror drama. Popular studio Blumhouse Television, SK Global Entertainment, and Red Chillies Entertainment have come together to present this horror web series on Netflix. The story of the web series revolves around a remote village, which is infected with a curse of the walking dead zombie redcoats. Betaal is created, directed, and penned by Ghoul director Patrick Graham and Nikhil Mahajan.

