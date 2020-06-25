Bhavana Takes Up Painting, Says 'Little Things In Life That Matter The Most'

Bhavana, last seen in the Kannada remake of Tamil film 96, shared a picture on her social media revealing the things that make her happy. In the photo are colours, canvas, and Bhavana's pet. Sharing the image on her social media, Bhavana wrote: "It’s the little things in life that matter the most." (sic) The social media post shared on Wednesday got a comment from Bhavana's friend Ramya Nambeesan, who seemed to agree to Bhavana's observation.

Just a few weeks ago, Bhavan ringed in her 34th Birthday. Many Mollywood celebrities like Manju Warrier, Ramya Nambeesan, others, and fans of Bhavana wished her on her special day. Due to lockdown, Bhavan could not celebrate her birthday with her family and friends. However, she thanked all her well-wishers and admirers with a heart-warming post. In the post, she wrote: ".I thank you so much for all your warm and sincere wishes on my birthday... I am very sure I have done something really good in my previous life to receive such unconditional love from all of you..feeling overwhelmed, humbled and grateful.. love always." (sic)

Bhavana, who made her acting debut with Kamal's Nammal (2000) has been on an acting hiatus for the past few months. She was last seen in Preetham Gubbi's 99. The movie, starring Ganesh and Bhavana in the lead, was the official remake of Tamil film 96. The film released in 2019 released to average reviews and reportedly collected Rs 15 crores at the box office.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhavana has a slew of Kannada movies at different stages of production. Although Bhavana debuted with a Malayalam film, the actor has worked in an array of film spreading across various languages. Her last Malayalam movie was Jinu V. Abhraham's Adam Joan. She was seen playing the role of Shweta in the thriller, which was declared a hit.

