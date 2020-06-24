Not Just Aashiq Abu, Three More Filmmakers To Make Malayalam Film On Kunjahammed Haji

A media report published on an online portal on Tuesday revealed that three filmmakers namely Ibrahim Vengara (playwright), PT Kunju Muhammed, and Ali Akbar will be making a movie on freedom fighter Kunjahammed Haji. Interestingly, on Monday, Aashiq Abu also announced a film on the freedom fighter titled Vaariyamkunnan with Prithviraj in the lead. With the media report, it has now brought to light that four Malayalam movies will be made on freedom fighter Kunjahammed Haji.

What led to Vaariyamkunnath Kunjahammed Haji biopic?

The year 2021 will mark Malabar Rebellion's (formed to fight against British Raj) 100th anniversary, which was spearheaded by Kunjahammed Haji. So, Aashiq Abu decided to make a movie in the memory of the Malabar Revolution rebellion, disclosed the director in a social media post. Aashiq Abu's announcement led to more filmmakers revealing that they are too working on Kunjahammed Haji biopic, claims a media report published on an online portal.

So, according to reports, four Malayalam movies namely, Aashiq Abu's Vaariyamkunnan, Ibrahim Vengara's The Great Vaariyamkunnan, PT Kunju Muhammed's Shaheed Variyamkunnan, and Ali Akbar's 1921 will go into production soon. While Aashiq Abu's film was announced on Monday, another movie's announcement is still impending. Interestingly, in 1988, veteran director I.V. Sasi too had helmed a project on the 1921 Malabar Revolution.

The movie titled 1921 has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mammootty, Seema, Suresh Gopi, Mukesh, Urvashi, among others in prominent roles. The T. Damodaran scripted film was a fictionalised representation of the 1921 Malabar Revolution.

Who is Vaariyan Kunnath Kunjahammed Haji?

Kunjahammed Haji was an activist, who reportedly spearheaded the Malabar Rebellion, revolution formed to fight the British era. He reportedly ran a defiance system against the Britishers in areas like Eranadu and Valluvanadu taluks. Reportedly, the freedom fighter raised an army of 75,000 natives to fight the Britishers and earn independence for the Malabar region. As per reports, Kunjahammed Haji was killed by British police officers in 1922.

Details about Aashiq Abu's Vaariyamkunnan

Aashiq Abu directorial Vaariyamkunnam is scripted by Unda fame Harshad and newbie Rameez. Meanwhile, Shyju Khalid of Virus fame will be cranking the camera with Muhsin Parari co-directing Vaariyamkunnam with Aashiq Abu. The forthcoming movie will be bankrolled by Aashiq Abu, Zikander, and Moideen under their respective production banners.

