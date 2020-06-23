Khalid Rahman Of 'Unda' Fame Starts Filming His Third Malayalam Movie In Kochi

After months of a slump, the Malayalam film industry is back on the wheel. One of the first movies to begin shooting after the post-pandemic phase is Khalid Rahman's untitled film with Rajisha Vijayan and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead. The shooting of the Malayalam movie started on Monday in a flat in Kundannoor, Kochi. The stills from the first day of the shoot were shared by producer Ashiq Usman on his social media page.

Check out the first-day shooting stills from Khalid Rahman's next

The shooting of the upcomer is smoothly progressing, adhering to the safety precautions. Meanwhile, lead actor Shine Tom Chacko, who is shooting for a film after three months, in a recent media interview with an online portal, spilled beans on the Khalid Rahman directorial's premise. He said the forthcoming movie is a family drama that unravels inside a flat. Shine added that he and Rajisha Vijayan play husband and wife in the Khalid Rahman directorial.

The forthcoming movie also features actors like Veena Nandakumar, Sudhy Kopa, Johny Antony and Gokulan M S in pivotal roles. The untitled film marks Khalid Rahman's second collaboration with Rajisha Vijayan and Shine Tom Chacko. Interestingly, Khalid Rahman and Rajisha Vijayan debuted in the Malayalam film industry with Anuraga Karikkin Vellam (2016). The upcoming film is bankrolled by Ashiq Usman under his production banner Ashiq Usman Productions.

Meanwhile, Khalid Rahman last helmed Unda. The movie, starring Mammootty in the lead, also featured actors like Asif Ali, Shine Tom Chacko, Dileesh Pothan, Ranjith, Arjun Ashokan, and Kalabhavan Shajohn in prominent roles. The movie, written and directed by Khalid Rahman, narrates the tale of a gang of police officers who are assigned election duties in a Naxalite area.

The film is reportedly inspired by real-life incidents that occurred during the 2014 Lok Sabha election when a police squad was sent to Chattisgarh for election duties. The movie released in 2019 to positive reviews. The Khalid Rahman directorial was one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of last year.

