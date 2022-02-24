Bheemla Nayak Trailer Released: Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati Guarantee 'a Real Storm'

As the release date of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer Bheemla Nayak approaches, the makers of the film recently unveiled the action-packed trailer of the movie and escalated the curiosity of the fans. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the movie is the remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum and features a talented cast of actors namely Pawan Kalyan as SI Bheemla Nayak, Rana Daggubati as Daniel "Danny" Shekar, Samyuktha Menon, Nithya Menon, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma as CI Kodanda Ram, Raghu Babu as Balaji, Brahmanandam, Kadambari Kiran and others.

The soundtrack of the movie has been composed by S. Thaman, which marks the latter's second collaboration with the Telugu superstar, Pawan Kalyan after Vakeel Saab. Watch the Bheemla Nayak trailer ahead and read on to get more details about the film.

Bheema Nayak Trailer release

The moment Bheela Nayak's trailer surfaced online, the fans were left amazed after watching the promising performances of the entire cast especially Pawan Kumar and Rana Daggubati. The trailer depicts an intense and power-packed performance by the actor Pawan Kalyan who is essaying the role of a police officer. On the other hand, the main antagonist of the film, Rana Daggubati gives many goosebumps moments to the fans with his acting talent.

The Bheemla Nayak trailer has already crossed 3 Million views on YouTube and the fans are taking to the comments section and expressing their amazement after watching the video. Some fans stated how everyone had gone crazy after watching the trailer and added how they were left speechless with Pawan Kalyan's powerful performance. Some of them also stated that the trailer came with a real storm while adding that it was far better than the last trailer they released. Rest all others expressed their excitement for the film and mentioned that they could not wait ahead to watch the film. take a look at some of the fans' reactions to the Bheemla Nayak trailer.

Bheemla Nayak release date

The release date of the high-awaited film has been set for 25 February 2022. The fans can then enjoy the Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer action thriller movie in the theatres.

Image: 'Bheemla Nayak' Poster