Varun Tej's 'Ghani' Averts Clash With Pawan Kalyan's 'Bheemla Nayak'; Release Postponed

From Bollywood to Tollywood, the film fraternity had to bear the brunt of surging cases of COVID-19, further intensified by the Omicron scare in January. Many highly-anticipated films like RRR, Acharya, Laal Singh Chaddha and more were forced to move their release date as they stuck to theatrical outings. As a result, many big-budget movies inevitably locked horns at the box office.

Adding to the list is Varun Tej's upcoming sports drama Ghani for which, he spent over three years in preparation. The new release date, which was unveiled a week ago, was set to clash with Pawan Kalyan's forthcoming actioner Bheemla Nayak. However, averting the clash, Ghani makers have decided that it is in their best interest to postpone the release.

Ghani avoids clash with Bheemla Nayak

Makers of Varun Tej starrer Ghani took to their official Twitter handle to announce the postponement of the film's release. Their Tweet read, ''#Ghani will meet you on big screens at a later date!🥊A new release date will be announced very soon!''. The makers issued a statement citing the reason behind the decision that read, ''We are overwhelmed with the love you are showering on Ghani. Your encouragement motivates us to keep moving forward with faith in these tough times,''

The statement continued, ''As Bheemla Nayak is going to hit the cinemas on Feb 25th, we are pushing the release date of Ghani. New release date will be announced soon,'' It also appears that the makers of Ghani are sharing the fans' enthusiasm to watch Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's next as they wrote, ''We are equally excited as fans and ready to experience the power storm of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan garu on big screens.”

More on 'Bheemla Nayak' and 'Ghani'

As mentioned earlier, Varun Tej underwent extensive training with Olympic champion Tony Jeffries to prepare for his physically challenging role. Apart from Tej, the Kiran Korrapati directorial film also features Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra in supporting roles.

On the other hand, Bheemla Nayak serves as a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Apart from Pawan Kalyan and Samyuktha Menon, the film also stars Rana Daggubati and Nithya Menen in significant roles. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the film is scheduled to be released on February 25. It is also to be noted that Kalyan's film will be locking horns with Ajith Kumar's actioner Valimai and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi at the box office.

