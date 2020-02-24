Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Contestants: Complete List & All You Need To Know About Them

Bigg Boss Malayalam hosted by South star Mohanlal has just started airing its second season from January 5, 2020. Sabumon Abdusamad also known as Sabu is the Malayalam movie star who won the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam and walked out with ₹1 Crore. Take a look at the contestants who entered the Bigg Boss house this season.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 contestants list

The season one of Bigg Boss Malayalam was controversial, to say the least. But the show garnered a huge fan-base and came back this year with season 2. A total of 17 celebrities entered the house this season, take a look at who are these contestants.

Pradeep Chandran - Pradeep is a Malayalam actor who is known for movies like Oppam, Drishyam, Geethaanjali among others. Pareekutty Perumbavoor - The 27-year-old actor is known for his performances in films like Happy Wedding and Ajai Vasudev’s 2017 directorial, Masterpiece. Rajni Chandy - This actor started her career pretty late in 2016 with Oru Muthassi Gadha. She also got featured in the 2019 movie Gambler. RJ Raghu - The famous radio personality, Raghu is from Kozhikode. Apart from being an RJ, Raghu is also a VJ, actor & poet. He has also worked as a voice-over artist for multiple projects. Alina Padikkal - The 26-year-old actor is known for working in a TV show like Bharya and had even hosted the chat show Day with the star. Fukru aka Krishnajeev - Krishanjeev is a social media influencer and has a large fan following on Tik Tok. Reshma Nair - Reshma is one of the less popular celebrities in the house. She is a teacher who became a model. Veena Nair - Veena is known for her work in Akasha Ganga 2 and Welcome to Central Jail. Arya - Arya who got famous with Badai Bungalow also joined the Bigg Boss house. He is also an entrepreneur. Somadas - The Idea Star Singer fame Somadas joined the Bigg Boss house. He even bagged a couple of Malayalam projects since that. Thesni Khan - Thesni is a 49-year-old actor & a comedian who has worked in movies like Thilothama, Beautiful, etc. Pashanam Shaji aka Saju Navodaya - Saju is a comedian and was a part of the reality show Comedy Stars. He portrayed the character of “Pashanam Shaji” and hogged the limelight with the same name. Manju Pathrose - Manju Pathrose is widely known for the role Syamala in daily soaps. She even starred in the movie Marimayam. Manju is also an active YouTuber. Dr Rajith Kumar - Dr Rajith Kumar was one of the most controversial names from 2013. This Kerala based college professor reportedly made misogynist comments for which he was denounced by the Government of Kerala. Sujo Mathew - Former merchant navy officer and model Sujo Mathew is also an addition in the Bigg Boss house. He is known for his role as an antagonist in the film Oru Kuppai Kadhai. Alasandra Johnson - Alasandra is a model by occupation and also a former air hostess. Suresh Krishnan - Suresh has directed films in both Tollywood and Bollywood. He has also won the Nandi Award for Best Director for his 1988 film Prema. He has directed films like Baasha, Abhay, Veera among others.

