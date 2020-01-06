Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: All You Need To Know About Contestant Sujo Mathew

Sujo Mathew is a model and an actor who is very popular in the South Indian film industry. It has been reported by leading media portals that the actor is likely to be seen in Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 as a contestant. Known for his good looks and physique, the actor started his career as a Merchant Navy officer. After this, he tried his luck in the modelling industry. Sujo won the ‘Best Physique Award’ at the Mega Model Hunt in Bengaluru. He later went on and made a debut in Dubai Fashion Forward. It has been reported that the model gained recognition through his social media account, where he started posting regularly and gained followers. He has walked the ramp for some of the most popular designers in the country.

He is reportedly popular for having a look and physique which is suitable for both indoor and outdoor shoots. Born and brought up Kottayam in Kerala, India, Sujo Mathew got featured in a leading entertainment portal’s list of ‘Indian models to follow on Instagram in 2019’. Sujo Mathew is considered as someone who is sought after for street fashion as well as high-end brands.

Among the several films the actor has done, he received a lot of appreciation for his role in Oru Kuppai Kathai. This was a Tamil language film and was directed by Kaali Rangasamy. Sujo Mathew was appreciated for his realistic acting in the movie that was based on extramarital affairs. In the year 2016, he got signed in for a Telugu movie, Marala Telupana Priya. The same year, Sujo was also listed under Chennai Times' 25 Most Desirable Men.

The second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam was launched on January 5, 2020. It is a reality show where celebrities are supposed to live confined in a house together. They are given tasks and challenges to complete. The celebrities are expected to do household chores by themselves while entertaining the audience to stay inside the Bigg Boss house. This season's Bigg Boss Malayalam contestants include names like Thezni Khan, Pradeep Chandran, Fukru, Reshma Rajan, Sujo Mathew, Suresh Krishnan, Somadas, Alexandra Johnson, Pareekutty Perumbavoor, Manju Sunichen, Veena Nair, Saju Navodaya, Arya Rohit, RJ Raghu, Rajith Kumar, Rajini Chandy, and Alina Padikkal.

