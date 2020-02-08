THIS Bigg Boss Malayalam 1 Finalist Is Rooting For Wildcard Contestant Pavan Gino Thomas

Bigg Boss Malayalam 1's finalist Shiyas Kareem took to his social media to wish good luck to his friend and fellow model Pavan Gino Thomas, who recently made a smashing entry as a wildcard contestant in the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. In the social media post, Shiyas wrote: "All the best pavan my brother for your wild card entry to Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2. May this be a game changer to your life! Cheers!" Check out the social media post shared by Bigg Boss Malayalam finalist.

Who is Pavan Gino Thomas?

Pavan Gino Thomas, who entered Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 on February 2, 2020, along with RJ Sooraj has managed to entertain the audiences with his antics in the show. A popular model in the Chennai circuit, the Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant gained fame after he bagged the first runner up title at the Mr India contest 2019. Popular model and an aspiring actor, Pavan is reportedly hitched to his long time girlfriend Lavanya Bonita, and has two siblings.

According to reports, Pavan is keen on pursuing acting. The Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant has reportedly featured in a small role in Shivakarthikeyan's sci-fi film. Interestingly, he is the cousin of the popular model and Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Sujo Mathew.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Pavan Gino Thomas Instagram)

