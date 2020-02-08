The Debate
THIS Bigg Boss Malayalam 1 Finalist Is Rooting For Wildcard Contestant Pavan Gino Thomas

Television News

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 wildcard entrant Pavan Gino Thomas gets a special message from an ex-contestant of season 1. Check out the Instagram post inside.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM

Bigg Boss Malayalam 1's finalist Shiyas Kareem took to his social media to wish good luck to his friend and fellow model Pavan Gino Thomas, who recently made a smashing entry as a wildcard contestant in the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. In the social media post, Shiyas wrote: "All the best pavan my brother for your wild card entry to Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2. May this be a game changer to your life! Cheers!" Check out the social media post shared by Bigg Boss Malayalam finalist.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shiyas Kareem (@shiyaskareem) on

Who is Pavan Gino Thomas?

Pavan Gino Thomas, who entered Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 on February 2, 2020, along with RJ Sooraj has managed to entertain the audiences with his antics in the show. A popular model in the Chennai circuit, the Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant gained fame after he bagged the first runner up title at the Mr India contest 2019. Popular model and an aspiring actor, Pavan is reportedly hitched to his long time girlfriend Lavanya Bonita, and has two siblings. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pavan Gino Thomas 👈✌👌 (@pavan_gino_thomas) on

A post shared by Pavan Gino Thomas 👈✌👌 (@pavan_gino_thomas) on

According to reports, Pavan is keen on pursuing acting. The Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant has reportedly featured in a small role in Shivakarthikeyan's sci-fi film. Interestingly, he is the cousin of the popular model and Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Sujo Mathew. 

(Promo Image Courtesy: Pavan Gino Thomas Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

