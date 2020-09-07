Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Contestant Monal Gajjar's Career, Family, And Net Worth Details

Monal Gajjar is one of the 16 contestants that will be a part of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. She is a celebrated actor who made her debut in the southern film industry in 2012 and was seen in various films in the following years. She started off as a model and will now be seen inside the Bigg Boss Telugu house, entertaining the audience.

All about Monal Gajjar

Monal Gajjar family and early life

Monal Gajjar was born in Ahmedabad in the year 1991. She has been quite vocal about her closeness with her mother through social media. In 2016, she had mentioned through one of her social media pictures that her mother is her lifeline who has stuck around when she was in her initial years in the industry. Have a look at the picture.

Monal Gajjar started off her career as a bank employee in ING Vysya Bank. She later stepped into modelling and aced her performance in quite a few pageants. She also went on to win the Miss Gujarat title in later years of her modelling career.

Monal Gajjar’s career

Monal Gajjar gained recognition after winning a Radio Mirchi pageant in the year 2011. She kicked off her career in the year 2012 when she made her debut with the Telugu film Sudigadu. She also left an impact in the Malayalam film industry through the 2013 film, Dracula 2012 and was later appreciated for her role in Mai.

Before officially making her debut in the Malayalam film industry, she already had close to five films signed beforehand. She was later seen in films like Vanavarayan Vallavarayan. Her Gujarati film Reva also gained appreciation after winning a National Award in the year 2018. She is also expected to be a part of the upcoming film Vickida No Varghodo which was scheduled to release in 2020.

Monal Gajjar’s net worth

Monal Gajjar’s net worth is between $1 million and $5 million, as per a report by trendscelebsnow. She makes her money through the Gujarati film industry where she is a well-recognized actor for her talent. She is also famous in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam film industries.

Monal Gajjar movies list

Monal Gajjar has worked in a wide range of films over the past few years. She has also appeared in Hindi films like Mai and Kaagaz in the past few years. Here is a look at the list of films that she has been a part of before being named in the list of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu contestants.

Sudigadu

Vennela 1 1/2

Mai

Dracula 2012

Oka College Story

Sigaram Thodu

Vanavarayan Vallavarayan

Brother of Bommali

I Wish

Thai Jashe!

Aav Taru Kari Nakhu

Devdasi

Reva

Family Circus

Man Udhaan Vara

Kaagaz

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

