Pankaj Tripathi Stars As 'dead' Farmer In Salman Khan Production Kaagaz; Not A Ghost Story

Pankaj Tripathi has time and again proven his mettle as a versatile actor and a fine performer with the varied characters that he has played in Hindi films ever since his debut in 2004 with films like Run and Omkara. With character roles in Fukrey, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree and many such films, the actor has won the hearts of many. In an interaction with a local daily, Pankaj Tripathi spoke about his upcoming film Kaagaz, produced by Bollywood actor Salman Khan under his banner, and said that it is humbling for him to receive so much love from the audience.

Kaagaz will mark Tripathi's first film as a lead actor and as the actor gears up to film for it, he claimed that being a part of such a strong story has been fulfilling for him as an actor. He said that in his journey that started with modest expectations of some good work in Bollywood, he had never imagined that wonderful things like being the lead in a movie were possible for him. He also added that the concept of a Bollywood hero has changed in the past 10 years as the story and its requirements are focused on more than the idea of a hero.

The plot of his upcoming film Kaagaz is also more driven by the content as it deals with the challenges faced by a farmer. The film is based on the struggles of Lal Bihari, a farmer who is declared dead on Government records. The film will feature Pankaj Tripathi along with actors Monal Gajjar and Amar Upadhyay in pivotal roles. It will be directed by veteran actor Satish Kaushik and produced jointly by Salman Khan films and Dharma Productions.

What's next for Pankaj Tripathi?

Pankaj Tripathi will be seen next in the Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena biopic in which he will essay the role of Janhvi's father. He will also be seen in Laxman Utekar's Mimi along with Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Kriti Sanon. The actor has significant roles in Anurag Basu's upcoming film Ludo as well as the Ranveer Singh starer film '83. He will also feature in Netflix movie Out Of The Fire, previously titled Dhaka, along with Thor actor Chris Hemsworth. His return to the popular Amazon Prime web series Mirzapur as the mobster Kaleen bhaiya is another much-awaited affair among his fans.

