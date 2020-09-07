'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' Contestants: List Of Contestants On This Much-acclaimed Show

The popular Telugu reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has finally returned on television on Sunday, September 6, 2020. The show is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna for the second consecutive year. Bigg Boss Telugu is the Telugu version of the Bigg Boss Hindi show which is itself a remake of the Big Brother Dutch series.

The first episode of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 has been receiving heaps of praise and positive comments. Viewers have also gone all out to flood social media with several posts and notes. The fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu features 16 contestants/housemates. And to know more about them, here’s a look at 16 contestants of the show.

Monal Gajjar

A native of Ahmedabad, Monal Gajjar made her film debut in the year 2012 with the Malayalam film titled Dracula. The actor has also starred in several movies and shows, impressing the audience with her acting skills. The actor is now a part of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4.

Surya Kiran

Surya Kiran is a director in the Tamil film industry. He made his debut as a director with the film Satyam, which was produced by Nagarjuna. The director is now a part of the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 show.

Lasya Manjunath

Lasya Manjunath is an anchor and actor. She made her debut will the film Raja Meeru Keka. The actor will now be a part of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Abijeet Duddala

Abijeet Duddala enjoys a massive fan following on social media. He made his acting debut with the film, Life Is Beautiful in 2012. He is now a part of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Apart from them, the show also stars contestants such as Sujatha, Devi Nagavalli, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak, and Gangavva. They all have been receiving lots of love from fans and viewers. Take a look at their picture below.

About the show and the host

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is scheduled to go on for 105 days, a total of 15 weeks. Akkineni Nagarjuna, who was also the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, is back for this season as the main host. In the meantime, Akkineni Nagarjuna is also expected to star in the Bollywood fantasy film Brahmāstra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film is expected for a 2021 release.

