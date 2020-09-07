'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' Contestants: List Of Contestants On This Much-acclaimed Show

The popular Telugu reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has finally returned on television on Sunday, September 6, 2020. The show is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna for the second consecutive year. Bigg Boss Telugu is the Telugu version of the Bigg Boss Hindi show which is itself a remake of the Big Brother Dutch series.
The first episode of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 has been receiving heaps of praise and positive comments. Viewers have also gone all out to flood social media with several posts and notes. The fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu features 16 contestants/housemates. And to know more about them, here’s a look at 16 contestants of the show.
A native of Ahmedabad, Monal Gajjar made her film debut in the year 2012 with the Malayalam film titled Dracula. The actor has also starred in several movies and shows, impressing the audience with her acting skills. The actor is now a part of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4.
We welcome our first contest #MonalGajjar to #BiggBossTelugu4 house pic.twitter.com/aBpGYj7twe— starmaa (@StarMaa) September 6, 2020
Surya Kiran is a director in the Tamil film industry. He made his debut as a director with the film Satyam, which was produced by Nagarjuna. The director is now a part of the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 show.
We welcome our second contestant #SuryaKiran to #BiggBossTelugu4 house pic.twitter.com/aNgqYzkuq0— starmaa (@StarMaa) September 6, 2020
Lasya Manjunath is an anchor and actor. She made her debut will the film Raja Meeru Keka. The actor will now be a part of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.
We welcome our third contestant #Lasya to #BiggBossTelugu4 house pic.twitter.com/BZCWwJarKz— starmaa (@StarMaa) September 6, 2020
Abijeet Duddala enjoys a massive fan following on social media. He made his acting debut with the film, Life Is Beautiful in 2012. He is now a part of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.
We welcome our fourth contestant #Abijeet to #BiggBossTelugu4 house pic.twitter.com/5XOm4JQidO— starmaa (@StarMaa) September 6, 2020
Apart from them, the show also stars contestants such as Sujatha, Devi Nagavalli, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak, and Gangavva. They all have been receiving lots of love from fans and viewers. Take a look at their picture below.
We welcome our fifth contestant #Sujatha to #BiggBossTelugu4 house pic.twitter.com/Di8q1oYqu4— starmaa (@StarMaa) September 6, 2020
We welcome our sixth contestant #MehaboobDilse to #BiggBossTelugu4 house pic.twitter.com/UhM5cJLKXx— starmaa (@StarMaa) September 6, 2020
We welcome our seventh contestant #DeviNagavalli to #BiggBossTelugu4 house pic.twitter.com/hQasXcWgV4— starmaa (@StarMaa) September 6, 2020
We welcome our eighth contestant #Harika to #BiggBossTelugu4 house pic.twitter.com/tjyw9KAU5T— starmaa (@StarMaa) September 6, 2020
We welcome our ninth contestant #SyedSohel to #BiggBossTelugu4 house pic.twitter.com/0LHyI0V0gS— starmaa (@StarMaa) September 6, 2020
We welcome our tenth contestant #AriyanaGlory to #BiggBossTelugu4 house pic.twitter.com/zCbpkHqSDH— starmaa (@StarMaa) September 6, 2020
We welcome our eleventh contestant #AmmaRajasekhar to #BiggBossTelugu4 house pic.twitter.com/tZGg0XQdu2— starmaa (@StarMaa) September 6, 2020
We welcome our 12th contestant #KarateKalyani to #BiggBossTelugu4 house pic.twitter.com/io9KJVJHzy— starmaa (@StarMaa) September 6, 2020
We welcome our 13th contestant #NoelSean to #BiggBossTelugu4 house pic.twitter.com/90JRzktI3h— starmaa (@StarMaa) September 6, 2020
We welcome our 14th contestant #Divi to #BiggBossTelugu4 house pic.twitter.com/zq024Mqii8— starmaa (@StarMaa) September 6, 2020
We welcome our 15th contestant #AkhilSarthak to #BiggBossTelugu4 house pic.twitter.com/MxwyHTjtF0— starmaa (@StarMaa) September 6, 2020
We welcome our 16th contestant #Gangavva to #BiggBossTelugu4 house pic.twitter.com/l1HgciNYTf— starmaa (@StarMaa) September 6, 2020
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is scheduled to go on for 105 days, a total of 15 weeks. Akkineni Nagarjuna, who was also the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, is back for this season as the main host. In the meantime, Akkineni Nagarjuna is also expected to star in the Bollywood fantasy film Brahmāstra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film is expected for a 2021 release.
