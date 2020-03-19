Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 Makers Announce 'temporary Suspension' Due To Coronavirus

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 makers announced the closure of the reality show in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday the makers of the show released an official statement of the same on their social media. The show that airs on Asianet will reportedly be temporarily shut until the situation is better. Read to know more.

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 to end?

Coronavirus has crippled the entertainment industry leading to multiple film shoots and television shows cancelling the shoots. Hence, the makers of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 released an official statement through a social media post. In the post, they announced the closure is "temporary suspension aimed at contributing towards efforts of minimizing the spread of COVID-19," here's the post:

In light of the ongoing global health crisis, we wish for everyone to stay calm and stay safe.#LetsFightCorona pic.twitter.com/xML1sfVjyd — Endemol Shine India (@EndemolShineIND) March 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the reports also suggest the recent weekend episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 was shot in an empty studio with host Mohanlal and limited crew presence. Reports reveal that Kerala has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases after Maharashtra.

Recently, Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 was in the news after a case against ex-contestant Rajith Kumar was registered in Nedumbassery Police Station. Recently, the popular contestant was evicted from the show. Following his return, hundreds of people thronged to the Kochi International Airport violating the regulations put forth by the airport officials due to Coronavirus outbreak.

A case was registered against 79 people on Monday at Nedumbassery Police Station. Reports reveal that the case has been registered under three sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)143 (Unlawful Assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in the prosecution of common object), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code. Reports claim that the police have arrested 13 people in the case, whereas Rajith Kumar has absconded.

