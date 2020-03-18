Hina Khan Urges Fans To Workout At Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

With gyms being shut in the city amid the Coronavirius outbreak, several celebs have taken to their social media to urge fans to continue their workouts at home. The new addition to this group is Hina Khan.

Hina Khan urges to work out at home

Taking to her Instagram account earlier this evening, television star Hina Khan shared a video of herself. In it, the Hacked actor is seen working out and practising yoga. In the caption, she has urged her fans to do the same. She wrote, "#InItToWinIt #WeShallGetThruThisTogether

With the Covid19 outbreak, for precautionary measures, everything around us is shut.. Gymnasiums, pools, Zumba classes, dance classes everything.. but I pledge to take care of my body.. we can workout at home.. we can eat right and inspire people to not give up on thr bodies.. Fall in love with caring for yourself, Body Mind and Spirit.. It’s time to heal, It’s time to #SelfCare ...let’s exercise and learn new ways of being #WorkOutWithHinaKhan #WorkOutInStyle".

The workout video on Hina Khan's Instagram is one from which her fans can take inspiration and follow her workout regime at home. They are very simple exercises which are enough to keep one fit and healthy at home while the option of gym workouts is closed. Apart from her, Mallika Sherawat and Katrina Kaif had also taken to her Instagram account to urge their fans not to skip their workout routine while being on Corovirus lockdown.

