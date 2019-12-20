Mohanlal Hosts Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2: Here Are The Expected Contestants

The Season 2 of Bigg Boss Malayam is all set to hit the screens by the end of this year and there is not much time left. Reportedly, the team has already started their hunt for the contestants and the show is likely to hit the screens by the end of this year. The makers of the show have released a picture on their official Twitter handle. The fans of the show are trying to figure out the contestant list of the show. Read more to know about some expected contestants of the show.

All the best to #Biggbossmalayalam

Soooooo excited to watch @Mohanlal etten's savari giri giri😍😍😍😍 #Asianet wishes and prayers for adding Kohinoor to ur crown 🙏🙌

All the best #contestants pic.twitter.com/4K4tpgWEzP — Actress Harathi (@harathi_hahaha) June 24, 2018





Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 expected contestants

Some popular faces like Hanan Hamid, social activist Rahana Fatima, Badai Bungalow fame Arya and actress Maala Parvathi are rumoured to be participating in the show. The new season of the show is also expected to feature 16 contestants from different walks of life. Reportedly, Maala Parvathi and Arya were in talks to be a part of the show but it has now been declared that she is not approached by the team yet. It has officially been revealed that actor Mohanlal will be featured as the host of the show. The previous season of the show featured Sabumon Abdusamad as its host who also managed to win the show.

#BiggBossMalayalam title winner Sabumon wow👏👏👏👏ettaaaa very happy for you... You were brilliant in all tasks and great entertainer

😍genuine soul😍

🤗 🤗🙏.. #SabuArmy

This is our victory 💪..adichu pozhichu🎉 🎉 🕺💃🏻🕺💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/gQsapyIltS — Actress Harathi (@harathi_hahaha) September 30, 2018

