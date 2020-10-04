Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Announces Launch Date: Here Is What Ex-contestants Are Up To

Reality show Bigg boss remains one of the favourite show among the masses. Bigg Boss Tamil is one such franchise of the show that is massively loved by the audience in southern India. Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is gearing up for its launch on October 4, 2020.

South’s superstar, Kamal Haasan will be the host of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Many celebrities of the south-Indian film industry have entered as contestants on Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Reportedly, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the number of days the contestants will have to stay in the Bigg Boss house has been reduced from 100 days to 80 days.

Take a look at what Bigg Boss Tamil’s ex-contestants are doing currently

1. Oviya

Helen Nelson is famously known by her stage name as Oviya. Post the fan-following she received from the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil, she went on to star in many multi-lingual films. She shot to fame after her comedy film Kalavani which released in 2010. She is currently gearing up for two big releases in December 2020 called Black Coffee and Scam.

2. Kavin

The actor’s full name is Kavin Raj. The actor's Bigg Boss journey was nothing short of controversies. His movie Lift is all set to release later in 2020. He is paired opposite Amritha Aiyer. He has also worked as an assistant director for the movie Doctor.

3. Yashika Aanand

Yaashika Anand’s stint in Bigg Boss was her claim to fame. The actor's Bigg Boss journey came to an end just a few days before the finale. She was last seen in Kazhugu 2. She is also going to be seen the upcoming movie Raja Bheema which is scheduled to release later in 2020.

4. Aishwarya Dutta

Aishwarya Dutta was the first runner up in the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil. She is going to star in the Tamil language film Aleka in 2023. The movie will also star in the movie titled Aari and is going to be directed by SS Raja Mithran.

5. Mahat Raghavendra

Mahat Raghavendra was one of the most controversial contestants on Bigg Boss Tamil 2. He is going to star in the movie titled Cycle. The movie will also star alongside Punarnavi Bhupalam and is gearing up to release in December 2020.

6. Losliya Mariyanesan

Losliya Mariyanesan is a Sri Lankan television news presenter and model. Her appearance in Bigg Boss Tamil 3, amassed her many fans and followers. She is starring opposite Harbhajan Singh in a movie titled Friendship. This movie is set to release later in 2020.

7. Mugen Rao

Mugen Rao is a Malaysian actor and singer. He rose to instant fame after he won the third instalment of Bigg Boss Tamil. His debut movie is titled Vettri, which will be his Kollywood debut. The movie also stars Anukreethy Vas and will release in 2021.

8. Harish Kalyan

Harish Kalyan was the second runner up in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil. His debut movie Sindhu Samaveli, in which he starred opposite Amala Paul was caught in a controversy. Harish Kalyan's latest movie is Kasada Thapara. The movie also stars Sundeep Kishan and is gearing to release in December 2020.

