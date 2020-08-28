'Bigg Boss Tamil 4': Athulyaa Ravi Reacts To Speculations Of Joining The Reality Show

On August 26, Tamil actor Athulyaa Ravi shared a picture of her, in which she was seen sporting a casual look. Amid all the praises, a fan of her raised the online speculation making rounds on the internet. The fan asked her if she is joining the star cast of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4. Athulyaa quickly responded to his query and denied being a part of the Kamal Hassan show as her reply read, "fake news".

READ | 'Bigg Boss' Tamil 4: Sunainaa Says She Doesn't Want To Be A Part Of Any Reality Show

On the other side, Athulyaa Ravi's post managed to garner more than 125 likes within a day (and is still counting). A section of fans from her 1.8M followers went gaga over her picture. They poured in love in the comments section and flooded it with red-heart emoticons. Meanwhile, the caption of her post read, "The right vibes can create a magic !!!! Just a casual click Love you all my sweethearts for showing so much love to me #love #positivevibes #positivity". Scroll down to take a look at Athulyaa Ravi's Instagram post.

READ | Kamal Haasan Gives His Nod For Fourth Season Of 'Bigg Boss Tamil': Reports

The 25-year-old actor is a renowned name in the Tamil cinema. She marked her debut back in 2017, with the Shivaraj directorial, Kadhal Kan Kattudhe. The character Ritu played by the actor in V.Z. Dubai's Yemaali reflected her versatility. Though the film failed to impress the audience, Athulyaa's character was loved by the audience and the critics alike.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants

Apart from Athulyaa Ravi, numerous stars are speculated to be a part of the upcoming reality show. The rumoured list includes the name of celebrities such as Kiran Rathod, Vidyulekha Raman, Ramya Pandian, Pugal, Shivangi and Manimegalai, among many others. Earlier, actor Sunainaa was also rumoured to join the contestant's list. However, the actor denied the news.

READ | 'Bigg Boss' Tamil Fame Vanitha Vijayakumar's Husband Hospitalised; Actor Shares Post

Talking about the show, the makers dropped the first promo on August 27, featuring host Kamal Hassan. He was seen talking about how the Covid-19 crisis has taken away the jobs of many people and their livelihood. As the video progressed further, Hassan stressed on the fact that it is time to get back to work. He also urged people to follow the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO). Meanwhile, the promo does not reveal many details about Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 and its premiere.

READ | 'Mayandi Kudumbathar' Cast And The Main Characters That They Played In The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.