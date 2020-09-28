VJ Archana's Bio - Everything Fans Need To Know About The Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Contestant

VJ Archana is a famous anchor and actor has been seen in many Tamil shows and movies. She is also currently a contestant in Bigg Boss Tamil 4. The actor has been seen in many comedy shows and films. Take a closer look at VJ Archana's early life, career, and details on her personal life in the article below:

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' to premiere soon, channel reveals telecast date of Kamal Haasan's show

VJ Archana's early life and childhood

VJ Archana's real name is Archana Chandhoke and she was born in 1985. VJ Archana was born and raised in Tamil Nadu. According to many reports, VJ Archana was an introvert as a child, a piece of information that was revealed during Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss Tamil' Season 4's premiere date revealed; watch Kamal Haasan's new promo here

VJ Archana's career

VJ Archana's career kickstarted with the show Comedy Time (Sun TV). The comedy show was a huge hit and VJ Archana gained much recognition for her stint on the show. After that, she was seen in shows like Ilamai Pudhumai (Sun TV), Kalakka Povathu Yaaru (Star Vijay), Namma Veetu Kalyanam (Star Vijay), Celebrity Kitchen (Puthuyugam TV) and Athirsta Lakshmi (Zee Tamil).

VJ Archana became more successful when she first hosted Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs. The show had Karthik, Vijay Prakash and Sujatha Mohan as the main judges. VJ Archana also hosted Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors season 1 and 2 (Zee Tamil) and many fans liked how she always made her fans and the audiences laugh.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss Tamil' winner Arav weds actor Raahei in private ceremony in Chennai, see pics

Talking about her films, VJ Archana was first seen in the film En Vazhi Thani Vazhi. The film was directed by Shaji Kailas, starring R. K., Meenakshi Dixit, Radha Ravi and Ashish Vidyarthi in important roles. The film is the remake of the Bollywood film Ab Tak Chhappan. VJ Archana was seen in a small supporting role in the film. After that, she was seen in Vaigai Express. The film was directed by Shaji Kailas and produced by R. K. Archana Chandhoke played the role of Anuradha in the movie. The film featured R. K. and Neetu Chandra in the leading roles.

In terms of her recent work in films, she was seen in Naan Sirithal, which is a 2020 Tamil comedy movie. The film was written and directed by Raana in his directorial debut. The film featured Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Iswarya Menon, K. S. Ravikumar, Ravi Mariya, Sha Ra, Ramdoss, Pandiarajan, Badava Gopi, Sujatha Sivakumar and Yogi Babu. Archana Chandhoke was seen as an anchor in the film.

VJ Archana's relationships

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4': Athulyaa Ravi reacts to speculations of joining the reality show

VJ Archana is married to Vineet Muthukrishnan. The couple tied the knot in 2004. They also have a daughter together named Zaara Vineet. VJ Archana is also very active on her Instagram and keeps updating fans about her life. Her last post was about Daughter's Day wherein she posted a sweet monochrome image. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Archana Chandhoke's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.