Bigg Boss Tamil's Gayathri Raghuram Condemned By Netizens For Body-shaming Khushbhu Sundar

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Gayathri Raghuram has got herself embroiled in controversy once again. She was seen body-shaming Khushbu Sundar over a tweet. Taking to Twitter, Khusbhu Sundar expressed how she is planning to give up on ice-cream. To which, Gayathri Raghuram tweeted back saying “Good Kozhupu Koraiyum” which translates to “Good, fat will reduce”.

Have a look at Khusbhu Sundar’s Tweet:

Next Sunday, I plan to give up.. hmmmm... icecream😛😛😛 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) March 2, 2020

Here’s what Gayathri Raghuram replied:

Following Gayathri Raghuram's reply, netizens condemned her for body-shaming Khushbu Sundar. Have a look at the tweets here:

its a kind of body shaming her..never do that — shifana rameez (@ShifanaRameez) March 3, 2020

As public personality, we need to adhere to certain social restraints in words usage.. — Swaminathan (@swams76) March 4, 2020

How much ever I differ with @khushsundar I will never say kozhupu koraiyum and all. — arasiyal uruthi (@annoyawesome) March 3, 2020

This is not the first time when Gayathri Raghuram is making headlines for her controversial remark. Previously, as per reports, her account had been suspended for the negative comment she made on VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan. In the tweet, she had reportedly accused the MP of speaking ill about Hindus. Not only that, but Gayathri Raghuram also challenged him to meet her near the Marina beach in Chennai.

