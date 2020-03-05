The Debate
Bigg Boss Tamil's Gayathri Raghuram Condemned By Netizens For Body-shaming Khushbhu Sundar

Regional Indian Cinema

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Gayathri Raghuram has involved herself in controversy once again. She was seen body-shaming Khushbu Sundar in a tweet. Read more about it

bigg boss tamil

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Gayathri Raghuram has got herself embroiled in controversy once again. She was seen body-shaming Khushbu Sundar over a tweet. Taking to Twitter, Khusbhu Sundar expressed how she is planning to give up on ice-cream. To which, Gayathri Raghuram tweeted back saying “Good Kozhupu Koraiyum” which translates to “Good, fat will reduce”.

Have a look at Khusbhu Sundar’s Tweet:

ALSO READ| Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami Announces Additional 1,650 Medical College Seats From 2021-22

Here’s what Gayathri Raghuram replied:

ALSO READ| Tamil Actor Gayatri Sai Files FIR Against Delivery Boy For Sharing Number On Adult Groups

Following Gayathri Raghuram's reply, netizens condemned her for body-shaming Khushbu Sundar. Have a look at the tweets here:

ALSO READ| Sidharth Malhotra Teams Up With 'Kabir Singh' Makers For His Next Tamil Remake; Deets

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss Tamil Kondattam Set To Premiere On Nov 3 With Ex-contestants

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar Makes TV Debut

This is not the first time when Gayathri Raghuram is making headlines for her controversial remark. Previously, as per reports, her account had been suspended for the negative comment she made on VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan. In the tweet, she had reportedly accused the MP of speaking ill about Hindus. Not only that, but Gayathri Raghuram also challenged him to meet her near the Marina beach in Chennai.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Actress Vanitha Vijayakumar Under Scanner Over Kidnapping Charge, Police Enters 'Bigg Boss Tamil 3' House. Details Inside

 

 

