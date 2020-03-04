Sidharth Malhotra Teams Up With 'Kabir Singh' Makers For His Next Tamil Remake; Deets

Sidharth Malhotra recently wrapped up shooting for his much-anticipated movie- Shershaah, opposite rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. And the actor took to his social media to announce the big news of starring in the remake of Tamil murder mystery- Thadam. Read on for more.

Siddharth Malhotra to join hands with Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani for his next

Sidharth Malhotra enjoys a massive following as his acting prowess receive heaps of praises from the audience and critics and alike. The actor on Tuesday has broken the big news of starring in the remake of Tamil murder mystery Thadam. As per reports, the movie will is a joint venture of Kabir Singh makers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani.

In this photo shared by Sidharth Malhotra on his Instagram handle, fans got a glimpse of the Marjaavaan actor with Murad Khetani and Bhushan Kumar. In the caption, Malhotra says, ''Delighted to announce my next, an action thriller, in collaboration with @bhushankumar starring @sidmalhotra! The film will go on floors in May and is set to release on 20th November 2020. @v__________k @tseriesfilms @cine1studios @tseries.official'. Take a look.

Sidharth Malhotra's fan calls him 'hubby' in his latest post, is Kiara Advani reading?

Alia Bhatt's reply on Shraddha Kapoor being Sidharth Malhotra's favourite is unmissable

The film will have the entire shoot schedule in Delhi which will begin in May. The crew is currently busy locking locations. According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra's movie will go on floors in May. Meanwhile, the 2019 film Thadam, is directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Inder Kumar. The hit movie features actor Arun Vijay in a double role alongside Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat, and Vidya Pradeep in the lead roles. And now the remake will be produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and will release on November 20, 2020.

Director Neeraj Pandey breaks silence on the failure of Sidharth Malhotra's 'Aiyaary'

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra's throwback photos from the sets of 'My Name is Khan'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.