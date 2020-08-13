'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' New Promo Promises Entertaining And Exciting Season Ahead; Watch

On Wednesday, August 12, a new promo of the reality show- Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was released online. The 10-second promo has host Nagarjuna with prosthetics of an elderly person, trying to peek into someone's house with a binocular. Sharing the promo online, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 promised that the show would return to the small screen soon.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 promo

Also Read | Bigg Boss Telugu Finale: Biggest Controversies Of This Season

When will Bigg Boss Telugu 4 begin?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will air its first episode on August 30. According to The Hans India's report, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will air its first episode from August 30 with Nagarjuna as the host of the latest season. Reportedly, Bigg Boss Telugu's latest season will have 15 contestants and will air for 100 days. Recently, actor Nagarjuna shot for the promo of the Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Sharing his excitement online, Nagarjuna said, "Back on the floor with Lights, Camera, Action..what a wow...WOW!!!" (sic)

Back on the floor with Lights, Camera, Action..what a wow...WOW!!! pic.twitter.com/tHg30ZgLl6 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 1, 2020

Also Read | Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Winner Rahul Sipligunj Brutally Attacked In A Hyderabad Pub; Read

Nagarjuna as Bigg Boss Telugu 4 host

Nagarjuna, who has hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati's Telugu version for a few years, turned the host for Bigg Boss Telugu's third season. Nagarjuna hosted the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu, which turned to be the most successful season, with reported television ratings of 17.8 million. Interestingly, Ramya Krishna also hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 3 for a short while.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Telugu Star Ali Reza Excited As He Returns To Hometown Hyderabad, Shares Video

Details Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants

Although the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 have not revealed the final contestant list for the latest season, there are several reports speculating names. Reportedly, singer Noel Sean, actor Ashmitha Karnani, among others, have been approached by the makers to participate in the fourth season. According to The Hans India recent report, all Bigg Boss Telugu 4's contestants will be on 14-day quarantine before entering the house. They will reportedly take a COVID-19 test before entering the house.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 To Air Its First Episode From August 30: Reports

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna is awaiting the release of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, also has Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The Ayan Mukerji-directorial is reported to be a superhero trilogy. The forthcoming movie is produced by Dharma Productions.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.