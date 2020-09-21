Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Narajuna To Bring Double-elimination Scare For Contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 saw contestant, Karate Kalyani being eliminated from the show this weekend. The Sunday episode saw host, Nagarjuna Akkineni welcome Kalyani on the stage wherein the contestant expressed her gratitude for being a part of the show. Kalyani was also asked by the host to rank all the remaining contestants and she also went on to drop the 'big bomb' on contestant Devi Nagavalli.

Due to this, Devi directly gets nominated for the next weekend. Talking about the ranking, Kalyani goes on to rank contestants Sohel, Sujatha, Kumar Sai, Ariana Glory, and Gangavva as the bottom 5 contestants while the others are at the top 5. But the main surprise element comes after Nagarjuna introduces the shocking double-elimination twist in the game.

Noel Sean and Sohel become safe

All the nominated contestants were given a balloon with their name on it. While the colour green indicated that the contestants were safe, red indicated that they were in danger zone. The contestants who got saved from the eliminations were Amma Rajashekhar, Abhijeet and Kumar Sai. Devi also then goes on to read a scroll that said that contestants Noel Sean and Sohel are safe. All the safe contestants were then asked to vote between contestants Monal and Harika to save anyone of them from the elimination.

Harika gets eliminated

The majority of the contestants voted for Monal to be saved and Harika goes on to be eliminated. But soon, she was brought in again inside the house and Nagarjuna announces that this was just a trick to give the contestants a reality check for not taking the elimination process in a serious manner. The actor also tells the contestants that they cannot self-nominate themselves during the elimination process.

Talking about the nomination process in the week gone by, the contestants had to nominate themselves and leave the boat voluntarily. Everyone hopped out except contestant Lasya Manjunath who remained in the boat. The show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been airing on Star Maa every day at 9:30 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends. It will be interesting to see how this twist reflects on the upcoming episodes of the show.

