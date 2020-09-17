'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' Contestant Akhil's Reaction To A Situation Has Netizens In Splits

Bigg Boss Telugu marked its return for the fourth season on September 6. The show has a mix of popular figures from various platforms. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni and has been making rounds on the internet ever since it was announced. Recently, one of the contestants, Akhil Sarthak’s reaction caught everyone’s attention. Check it out below.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4’ contestant Akhil’s reaction

In one of the episodes, contestants Monal and Sohail were seen dancing in the house. However, it wasn’t a pleasant sight for Akhil and his unhappy reaction was caught on camera. The clip went viral and became a meme material instantly.

According to a news portal, the show had been centred around Akhil, Monal and Abhijeet over the last week. Monal and Sohail performed on the song Vana Vana Velluvaye. However, their chemistry left everyone awestruck except Akhil. Take a look at the video below.

Fans were left in splits after the release of the video. It also became the centre of many memes. Some of the fans commented, “Akhi sad”, “Don’t worry Akhil”. Take a look at their funny comments.

About Akhil Sarthak

Akhil made his acting debut in the Telugu movie Bava Maradalu that released in 2016. Later in 2017, Akhil featured in the television show Muthyala Muggu. He also featured in the show Evare Nuvvu Mohini in 2018. Akhil Sarthak is quite popular among netizens and has a fan following of about 13.2K followers on social media. However, his recent reaction video has made him the talk of the town.

More about Bigg Boss Telugu 4

According to a news portal, nine contestants have been nominated for eviction this week. They include Gangavva, Noel Sean, Monal Gajjar, Syed Sohel Ryan, Kumar Sai, Karate Kalyani, Amma Rajasekhar, Alekhya Harika and Abhijeet Duddala. As reported, the contestants had to nominate themselves and leave the boat voluntarily. Everyone hopped out except Lasya Manjunath who remained in the boat. It is reported that the next contestant will be eliminated on September 20. The episode airs on Star Maa every day at 9:30 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends.

