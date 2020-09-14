'Bigg Boss' Telugu 4: Surya Kiran Eliminated; Kumar Sai Pampana Enters As A Wild Card

The drama on Bigg Boss Telugu 4 recently escalated after comedian Kumar Sai Pampana made a wild card entry right after the first elimination round. Filmmaker Surya Kiran was eliminated from the lot and the development left quite a few people in the house emotional as it was expected. He left the show after participating in a fun game where he had to associate an animal with each of the contestants.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 recently kick-started with Nagarjuna Akkineni as the host and it has already been creating quite some buzz amongst the audience. In the latest episode of the reality show, filmmaker Surya Kiran’s journey came to an end in the first round of eliminations. His farewell left quite a few contestants in tears since they had built up a rapport with him over the past few days.

Before exiting the show, Surya Kiran played a fun game with host Nagarjuna Akkineni according to the experiences he had so far. In the game, he was given a bunch of animal options and he had to associate each animal with a housemate according to their nature and behaviour.

Surya Kiran tagged Harika as the snake while Monal was called a peacock. Abhijeet was associated with a cat while Devi is like a crocodile according to Surya Kiran. He also had a stingy message for Harika where he asked her to spread her venom in the house. Surya Kiran’s interesting take on each of the contestants gave the audience an insight into their true colours.

The show also witnessed a new wild card entry, which was another element of surprise in the weekend episode. Much-loved comedian Sai Kumar Pampana made an entry on the show over the weekend episodes. He is a celebrated actor who is currently working towards becoming a director. He has been seen in films like Ee Rojullo and Bus Stop where his work was highly appreciated. He has not yet been introduced to the contestants who are inside the Bigg Boss house. Fans have been quite elated about the new development as it may bring more interesting twists and turns.

