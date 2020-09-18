Bigg Boss Telugu 4: 'Jabardasth' Star Avinash To Appear In Nagarjuna Akkineni's Show

Recently, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 have announced a little twist to the show. A few days back, contestant Surya Krishna went on to become the first one to be eliminated from the BB house. Post his eviction, Surya went on to say that he didn't play any games and that might be considered as the reason behind his exit. Meanwhile, Kumar Sai went on to become the first wild card entry into the show. Ahead of Week 2 eviction, another wild card contestant, Avinash is all set to enter Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

ALSO READ: 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' Contestant Akhil's Reaction To A Situation Has Netizens In Splits

Avinash to enter Bigg Boss Telugu 4

Just when fans thought that things would be settled soon in the BB house, the makers ensured to add another twist to the show hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. On the coming Sunday, one out of the remaining nine nominated contestants will be eliminated. And if the speculations are to be believed Avinash is going to make a wild card entry. Moreover, a new promo has even fueled the rumours, which shows a man entering the house with the contestants rushing to greet him. The promo also has a voiceover artist telling everyone the story of a joker.

However, there has been no confirmation by the actor and fans are sure that Avinash will be entering the BB house. Fans are expecting that the comedian will spice up the show with his brilliant mimicry. A source close to Avinash revealed to Zoom Entertainment that he had been roped in much before the launch of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was scheduled. Hence, his fans only imagine the much-awaiting fun inside the BB house once Avinash makes his grand entry.

ALSO READ: 'Bigg Boss' Telugu 4: Surya Kiran Eliminated; Kumar Sai Pampana Enters As A Wild Card

This week, contestants Gangavva, Noel Sean, Monal Gajjar, Syed Sohel Ryan, Kumar Sai, Karate Kalyani, Amma Rajasekhar, Alekhya Harika, and Abijeet Duddala are nominated. Also, during this week, they had to nominate themselves and leave the boat voluntarily. Except for Lasya Manjunath, the remaining contestants hopped out of the boat. Moreover, the next contestant will be eliminated on September 20, Sunday.

About the comedian Avinash

Avinash is a self-made comedian and mimicry artist. He shot to fame with his performances on the comedy show named Jabardasth, particularly the 'Mukku skit', in the year 2015. And now, if he is going to part of BB House, it remains to be seen if his performance can measure up to the expectations of fans.

ALSO READ: 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' Contestants: List Of Contestants On This Much-acclaimed Show

ALSO READ: Nagarjuna Akkineni 'thanks' Everyone As 'Bigg Boss Telugu' Records High TV Ratings

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.