'Bigger & Deadlier': Prashanth Neel Unveils 'KGF2' Poster, Shares Teaser Release Date

Owing to the popularity of the highly-anticipated film, makers of KGF Chapter 2 have finally unveiled the poster of the sequel on the first release anniversary of the magnum opus. Director Prashanth Neel took to Instagram and shared the intriguing poster of the film that shows actor Yash seated on a well-decorated chair. While captioning the post, Prashanth wrote that though the film took a long time, yet the essence is still the same.

Prashanth Neel shares KGF2 poster

“A glance into the Empire. It might have taken a year longer for this, but we are coming stronger, bigger & deadlier!,” the caption read. Apart from sharing the post, the director also informed that the teaser of the film is slated to release on January 8 at 10:18 that marks the occasion of Yash’s birthday. Scores of the fans who were eagerly waiting for an update from the makers were quick enough to express their excitement in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Finally! It's here.” Another user wrote, “ Just can't wait anymore for the teaser of the film.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Waiting for the teaser very very much sir.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and asked the makers about the release date of the film. The poster reads, “A glance into the empire on January 8th at 10:18 AM.”

Read: 'KGF' Actor Yash And Wife Radhika Pandit Reunite On Screen After 4 Years; Read More

Read: 'Bagheera': Sri Murali Looks Intense In His Next Film With Team KGF, See First Look Poster

Earlier, Prashanth Neel on December 20 said he has finished shooting the climax sequence of his much-awaited action drama KGF: Chapter 2. The film is a sequel to the 2018 period-action blockbuster KGF starring Yash in the lead. KGF: Chapter 2 also features actor Sanjay Dutt, making his Kannada debut. Neel took to Twitter and posted pictures of the film's cast and crew post the shoot's wrap. "An end to the climax shoot. Can't wait for the world to see 'KGF Chapter2' only on the big screen," he tweeted. KGF follows the story of Rocky (Yash) who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The sequel also stars Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty.

Read: 'KGF' Makers To Announce New Project On December 17, Netizens 'excited' With The Hint

Read: 'KGF: Chapter 2' Team Concludes Climax Shoot, Sanjay Dutt Wraps Work On Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.