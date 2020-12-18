'KGF' Actor Yash And Wife Radhika Pandit Reunite On Screen After 4 Years; Read More

KGF's Yash and his wife Radhika have graced the screen together again after a long break of 4 years. The couple who got married 4 years ago, wasn't seen on screen together since and recently appeared with each other for a TV commercially and this is a sight to sore eyes for fans of the couple. Read along to know more.

KGF’s Yash and Radhika reunite on screen

They are back together on screen for a TV commercial. Yash has sported his KGF look as well as is high on energy throughout the commercial. The commercial is everything that fans love about the couple, Radhika is a charm as she plays the ever so smiling wife and Yash gives away the image of a perfect family man.

Yash and Radhika have been one of the most favourite and dominant couple of the Sandalwood industry. The couple courted for 8 years after which they tied the knot in 2016. The two have done four films together and often say that they are each other’s, favourite co-stars. Yash and Radhika had made their debut together with the same movie, Moggina Manasu and had left the audience in awe of their pairing. With their return in the commercial, the fans are ought to expect them together on screen more often.

Yash rose to Pan-India fame after his Kannada action film KGF that became a hit among many around the country. The actor has since then been on a roll and was roped in by several brands to endorse their products. The actor and Radhika Pandit got married four years ago and have two kids, which are often seen on their Instagram profiles in adorable photos. The actor will be next seen in KGF Chapter 2, alongside Sanjay Dutt who plays a pivotal character named Adheera; the movie is expected to hit theatres in 2021.

