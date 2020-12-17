'Bagheera': Sri Murali Looks Intense In His Next Film With Team KGF, See First Look Poster

After the KGF makers thrilled fans with their last announcement about casting superstar actor Prabhas in their next venture Salaar, the makers yet again announced a new film. KGF director Prashanth Neel has penned a story for his “true mass hero” Sri Murali for another masterpiece that has been titled Bagheera which also means a Panther. Apart from sharing the good news, Prashanth also shared the poster of the upcoming drama the first look of the actor who has donned the uniform of a cop and can be seen seeing out through the torn area.

Sri Murali to feature in Bagheera

The first look of the actor has created a buzz among the fans who are super excited to catch a glimpse of the actor and the star cast in the film together. Helmed by Dr. Suri, the film will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. For the unversed, Sri Murali is the cousin of Sandalwood top-stars - Shiva Rajkumar and Puneet Rajkumar. Several fans of the actor. Prashanth Neel also informed that the decision to announce the news was made as a part of Sri Murali’s birthday. While captioning the poster on Instagram, Prashanth wrote, “Sri Murali as #Bagheera. Penned a story of valor, for my first true mass hero. Wishing Srii Murali a Happy Birthday.” Fans of the makers and the actor hailed the announcement in the comment section and wrote, “ Its really massive than Salaar.” Another user wrote, “This is what we needed.” A third follower of the actor wrote, “Movie title and when society....... that line is Awesome.” Another chimed in and asked whether the film would be released in multi-languages or not.

Earlier, the team had announced their upcoming film Salaar which will be made under the banner of Homable films. Kannada star Rakshit Shetty is elated with this news as he tweets how proud he is about the country’s studios and the technicians behind them. Rakshit Shetty recently took to his Twitter and congratulated the team of the Prabhas starring upcoming film Salaar. The movie was announced on December 2, 2020, by its producers, Hombale Films which are also the makers of KGF and are currently producing KGF Chapter 2. Further, Rakshit took to the micro-blogging site and expressed that it is a proud moment for the country that the studios across the country are back to producing content, and how the technicians are working across other industries. He also congratulated the team and sent their way best wishes for the project in another tweet.

