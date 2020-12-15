'KGF' makers to announce new project on December 17, netizens 'excited' with the hint

After announcing a pan India film Salaar featuring superstar actor Prabhas, the makers of KGF have once again teased fans about a new announcement. Producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films took to Instagram and shared a poster that stated about the next major announcement by the makers which will be revealed on December 17 at 11:59 am. The poster read, “We are thrilled to announce our next vision. Hombale Films 8.”

KGF makers to announce a new project

While captioning the post, Vijay wrote, “Shaping our thoughts into vision. We are unveiling our next, #HombaleFilms8 , on 17th December 11:59 am.” Several frenzy fans were quick enough to leave a comment under the post while making their guesses about the film and its star cast. One of the users wrote, “This time Kannada hero.” Another user wrote, “Power star and santhosh anandram.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Jr.NTR and Prashant Neel??” while another echoed similar thoughts and wrote, “Congrats ðŸ˜ waiting for 8th vision.”

Earlier, the makers signed Prabhas for their next film Salaar which will be directed by Prashanth Neel. The makers had also unveiled an intense poster on the day of the announcement. Prabhas took to Instagram to announce that he had taken a 'leap into the world of Salaar.' The Baahubali star also shared that he will be beginning the shoot in January 2021. The movie has been termed as an 'action saga' being produced by the makers of KGF, VijayKiragandur of Hombale Films. In the poster, he was seen looking mean with a gun in his hand, as the words 'most violent' was written below him. Prashant Neel directed the Yash-starer Kolar Gold Fields: Chapter 1, which is considered among the most successful Kannada films of all time and is now shooting the second installment of the franchise.

"I've always wanted to work with Hombale Films and having Prashanth Neel as the director for our film, I don't think there can be a better and more exciting opportunity for me as an actor. This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven't really done before. It's a Pan-Indian film and I can't wait to be on the sets already," he said in a statement.

(Image credit: Hombale Film/ Instagram)

