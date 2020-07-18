'Bombay Begums's' Amruta Subhash Unveils Her First Look, Says "We Begums Are Tougher"

The Lipstick Under My Burkha filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava is all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming Netflix Originals web series titled Bombay Begums. The series stars Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Danish Husain, and Ira Dubey alongside the National Award-winning Marathi actor Amruta Subhash. Recently, Amruta took to social media to unveil her first look from Bombay Begums.

Amruta says, 'It's a tough life, but we begums are tougher'

Amruta Subhash, who was last seen essaying the role of Sharvari Tai in Anurag Kashyap's black comedy Choked, is set to share the screen space with four other leading ladies in yet another Netflix Originals titled Bombay Begums. On July 16, 2020, Amruta took to her Instagram handle to unveil her first look from the Alankrira Shrivastava directorial. The Astu actor sported a bold avatar comprising shimmery gold lehenga and bright makeup. Sharing her bold look from the upcoming series, the Marathi actor captioned the post writing,

Five different women, one unbreakable bond. It's a tough life, but we begums are tougher 👑



am so grateful to universe for this project which gives me opportunity to portray another wonderful character completely different from what I have done in past. Thank you so much #alankritashrivastav,@bornila and @shrutimahajancasting for this exciting journey!

तुम्हा सर्वांच्या शुभेच्छांमुळे मला ही आगळी भूमिका मिळाली. मी तुम्हा सर्वांची आणि आयुष्याची ऋणी आहे"

Co-produced by Endemol Shine and Chernin Entertainment, Bombay Begums marks the second OTT directorial venture of Alankrita Shrivastava after co-directing Amazon Prime Video's superhit web series Made in Heaven. Set in contemporary urban India, the plot of this Netflix Originals will revolve around the lives of five women across generations, who wrestle with ethics, desire, personal crises, desires, vulnerabilities and ambitions.

In a virtual interview with an online portal, Alankrita spoke about her upcoming series and said that cinema has been about men and by men for decades while women had no roles to play or played stereotypical characters. She expressed saying women either played pious or vixen roles and feels that the whole universe of women has not been explored yet. She concluded saying women are free to tell stories that they want and like nobody questions men, they shouldn't question women either.

