Transwoman Ivanka Das Roped In For Netflix's 'Bombay Begums': Reports

Ivanka Das made her television debut with Dance Deewane's second season, where she was praised by judge Madhuri Dixit for her dance abilities and courage. Ivanka became the first bald transwoman to be featured on mainstream TV and earned much praise for doing so. And as reported, Ivanka Das has been roped in for Netflix series 'Bombay Begums'.

It was recently reported that the OTT platform, Netflix, is all set for its upcoming project titled 'Bombay Begums'. It was also reported that Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bose will be seen playing pivotal roles in the series. As per recent reports, Pooja Bhatt will portray the role of the bank owner and Rahul Bose will essay the role of her husband. Apart from this, the series, Bombay Begums, will also star Ivanka Das in the role of a prostitute, the main Begum.

About the series Bombay Begums

The series, Bombay Begums, is penned and helmed by Alankrita Shrivastava. The series is bankrolled by Chernin Entertainment and Endemol Shine India. Apart from this, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Manish Choudhary, Plabita Borthakur, and Rituraj Singh will also be seen playing crucial roles in the series. The plot reportedly revolves around five women across generations who struggle with their man-dominated society's desire, ethics, personal crisis, and susceptibility to risk. It is the narrative that illustrates how women strive to fulfill their ambitions.

These women face many difficult circumstances in the mission-ambition -to-accomplished, and their hearts were broken. What the story is about is how these women overcome making the tough choices. Alankrita Shrivastava revealed that this great association collaborating with Netflix. She also went on to reveal that the series would be witnessing the urgency and the value of women and the truthful way in which they relate their story to each other and the viewers.

On the work front

Ivanka Das made digital debut with the series Yeh Hai #Mandi. The show revolved around the journey of a girl who is dealing with inner conflicts about her sexual orientation. Ivanka Das essayed the role of Kareena, who is allegedly the owner of a brothel. She went on to receive praise from fans and viewers for her acting skills and storyline.

