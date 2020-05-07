When Leonardo DiCaprio And Brad Pitt Bonded Over Pottery At Brad's LA Home

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt have, for the first time, worked on a film together, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The two actors, despite being among the most acclaimed, successful actors of their generation, had never worked together before this Quentin Tarantino-directorial. It is known that the actors bonded over pottery at Brad Pitt's LA home. With all that said now, read on to know more details about how the two superstars bonded over pottery.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt bonded while doing pottery together

While shooting for their film together, Brad and Leonardo would enjoy late-night sessions at Brad's house. The two are known to have spent a great time at Brad's house where he has his own sculpting studio. The two would hang out there with Brad's other artist pals too.

Brad and Leonardo are also known to have spent long hours together talking and having a great time. DiCaprio would get their favourite sandwiches from Fat Sal’s, and they would spend their time creating art until the early morning. Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, directed by Quentin Tarantino, got the two of them together. The 2019 film has an IMDb rating of 7.7. The film also won many awards and accolades and the actors received great appreciation for their performances in the film.

The film features Leonardo DiCaprio in the role of Ricky Dalton and Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth. Another source also revealed the film being exhaustive for Brad and Leonardo. Their friendship impressed and inspired many fans.

