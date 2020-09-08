'C U Soon' Actor Fahadh Faasil Reveals That The Theatrical Version Of The Film Is In Works

The Amazon Prime Video film C U Soon currently stands at an IMDB rating of 8.0. The film is being loved by fans and has received rave reviews by critics as the film. The film relies heavily on technology as the audience mostly sees the character to be behind the laptop/mobile screen.

The film will remind viewers of the 2018 film Searching which also portrayed a story in a similar fashion. However, Fahadh Faasil, who portrays the lead role of Kevin Thomas in C U Soon, has now revealed that the film released on the OTT platform is a virtual edition of a film that is yet to be shot for when the theatres open up again.

C U Soon to have a theatrical version?

Fahadh Faasil was recently speaking to Bollywood Hungama post the success of C U Soon on OTT platform where he revealed that he firmly believes that theatres and OTT are two different exclusive platforms that demand different content. Thus, what is made for the theatres, must be played on the big screen, according to the actor. He also added that the version of C U Soon viewers saw in the OTT release was a virtual edition of the script.

The actor revealed that the team is ready with a script for the theatrical version of the film which will be shot on location in Dubai. Whereas, viewers won't get to watch the character through the screens of the electronic devices but will be rather seen talking on the phone. The idea for C U Soon is to broaden the canvas of the story altogether.

The actor revealed furthermore that the theatrical version of the film will focus a lot more on the back tort of the characters. The film will answer questions like why the characters played by Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran met Faasil's character. The actor was optimistic that the story and scope of the film will be drastically different than the OTT version of the film. With the fate of theatres and multiplexes still under troubled waters in India, it is unsure when the film will hit the silver screen.

