'C U Soon' Director Confirms Second Film, Says It'll Be Made From Missing Scenes

Mahesh Narayanan's C U Soon has garnered a lot of attention because of its interesting plotline. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Mahesh has confirmed that he will release a new film with the missing scenes from C U Soon. However, there will be certain changes introduced in this one. Here's what this is about.

C U Soon to have a second film with missing scenes?

In an interview with Pinkvilla, C U Soon director, Mahesh Narayanan has revealed that he and his team have already decided to release a second part of the movie. But it will not be a sequel per se. Instead, it will be a non-virtual film made with C U Soon's missing scenes. This will have a more "conventional format" unlike the released version.

The C U Soon director also added that they have not yet formed a proper screenplay for the second part. However, their efforts are towards creating a whole movie out of the C U Soon's missing scenes. He concluded saying it is going to be a challenging process.

Also Read: 'C U Soon' Movie Review: Fahadh, Roshan, And Darshana Shine In This Emotional Thriller

C U Soon belongs to the unique and rarely explored genre of Computer Screens. The experimental film starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role has been hailed for its creative content. The movie was made during the lockdown and has garnered huge attention since its release on the OTT platform on September 1. The movie has been bankrolled by Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim.

The plot of C U Soon is based on a simple man called Jimmy who works in UAE. He finds a match on Tinder and begins chatting with Anumol. However, it becomes clear that she is hiding something. As their relationship progresses swiftly, Jimmy's mother appoints her nephew, Kevin to find out the truth behind this mysterious girl Anumol. Kevin, being a techie does not need much time to find out what's wrong as soon as he is prompted by his aunt.

Apart from Fahadh Faasil, C U Soon also stars Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran. Saiju Kurup, Amalda Liz and Maala Parvathi have appeared in supporting roles.

Watch the trailer of C U Soon here:

Also Read: Roshan Mathew's Unique Experience With 'C U Soon' as It Was Shot During The COVID Lockdown

Also Read: C U Soon Movie Release Date, Cast & Other Details About Prime Video's Malayalam Flick

Also Read: Fahadh Faasil Could Have Easily Refused To Do ‘Take-Off’ Says C U Soon Director Mahesh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.