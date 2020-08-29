Roshan Mathew's Unique Experience With 'C U Soon' as It Was Shot During The COVID Lockdown

The upcoming Amazon Prime film C U Soon has lately been creating a lot of buzz amongst the audience.The film was entirely shot during the lockdown within a restricted environment. The leading man of the film, Roshan Mathew, recently revealed how they managed to carry out the entire shooting with limited resources. He spoke about how different his experience as an actor was, as there were no co-stars to work with.

Roshan Mathew on C U Soon

C U Soon is an upcoming Malayalam thriller film which will globally release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime, on the occasion of Onam 2020. Roshan Mathew, who plays a pivotal character in the film, recently revealed what it was like to shoot during a nationwide lockdown. Speaking about his experience, the Choked actor said,

“We were all staying in different flats in the same apartment complex. It was a different experience. There were no co-actors to spar with and the lines were taken as if we were making a self-tape for an audition, such a painful thing to do.”

From the trailer of the film it is evident that most of the scenes will be rolled out on a virtual screen with a bunch of video call windows. C U Soon also seems to have a thrilling storyline which has left the Malayalam film audience intrigued.

C U Soon has been directed and edited by Mahesh Narayanan, who has previously delivered critically acclaimed films like Take Off. It stars actors like Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew, and Darshana Rajendran in key roles. The plot of this film revolves around a Dubai-based man, Jimmy, who is looking for his missing fiancé. The fiancé, played by Darshana, leaves a suicide note for Jimmy which makes him one of the suspects in the case. The film is all set to be released on September 1, 2020, on the occasion of Onam.

