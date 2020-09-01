'C U Soon' Movie Review: Fahadh, Roshan, And Darshana Shine In This Emotional Thriller

C U Soon director: Mahesh Narayan

C U Soon cast: Fahadh Faasil, Darshana Rajendran, Roshan Mathew, and Maala Parvathy

C U Soon streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

C U Soon starts with a boy-next-door Jimmy Kurian, played by Roshan Mathew, finding a suitable partner for himself on an online dating website. Jimmy's eyes meet a coy and delicate girl named Anu Mol Sebastian, with whom he initiates a conversation. Soon the text messages transcend into video calls; slowly and steadily the two fall in love with one another. However, their beautiful love story is disrupted after Anu shifts to Jimmy's house after being physically tortured by her father. Soon things go haywire, and Anu goes missing without any trace.

The 98-minute movie directed by Mahesh Narayan is entirely shot during the lockdown on an iPhone. Audiences see the story unfold through a series of webcams and mobile cams, which add up to the eerie. However, the solid performances by the lead characters and a linear narrative make the movie a gripping watch. Even though the film is an emotional thriller, the background score by Gopi Sundar generates intrigue from the first frame of the film.

C U Soon cast and crew details

C U Soon stars Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, with actors like Maala Parvathy, Amalda Liz, and Saju Kurup essaying prominent roles. Roshan Mathew, who essays the role of a client servicing executive in the film gets into the skin of the character showcases a myriad of emotions through the course of the film. Darshana Rajendran as Anu Mol gets a meatier role than her previous Malayalam films. Her character has situational similarities to that of Mahesh's (director) debut movie's lead character- Sameera. She (Anu Mol) is suppressed, but is not weak. She (Anu Mol) is helpless, but is optimistic.

Fahadh Faasil essays the role of Kevin Thomas, cousin of Jimmy in the film. He (Kevin) is egoistic and shrewd. His dominance is certain through his video conference scenes with his colleagues, were he quenches for attention and credit. When done otherwise, reacts abruptly. However, Kevin's perception sees a change, when he meets Anu, understands her plights and empathises with her. Fahadh Faasil as Kevin is excellent and spectacular. Although Fahadh Faasil's character is not as challenging and nuanced as Roshan and Darshana's, however, he manages to impress.

C U Soon is written and directed by Take Off (2017) fame Mahesh Narayan. The movie conceptualised during the pandemic uses webcams, laptop screens, and video-calling applications in the narrative smartly. The use of technology does not take away from the essence and gravitas of the story. Mahesh Narayan's editing skills are at display; every frame is near perfect and adds to the story. So, does Gopi Sundar's ominous background score that reminds the audience about the mood of a scene.

Nazriya Nazim, who is credited for the production design of the film, has managed to do a good job. The scattered pieces of tissue papers in Kevin's room and the tangled-up wires were clumsy to look at, but were a window into the character's lifestyle. C U Soon produced by Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim under their production house premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 1, 2020.

