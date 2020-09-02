Caarthick Raju's 'The Chase' First Look Poster Released By Vijay Sethupathi

Director Caarthick Raju's forthcoming movie, The Chase's first look poster was launched by actors Vijay Sethupathi, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Regina Cassandra, Parul Yadav, and Jayasurya on their respective social media handles on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. The movie, starring Razia Wilson and Harish Uttaman in the lead, is a multi-lingual that will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Check out The Chase first look poster:

Also Read | 'The Chase' Star Mark Labbett Losses 30 Kgs In Quarantine Due To Suspected COVID-19

Caarthick Raju shot for The Chase during the lockdown?

According to Cinema Express' recent report, Caarthick Raju shot for The Chase during the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The team reportedly shot for 18 days in a village called Sirumalai in the Dindugal district. A few days before, Caarthick Raju, in a social media post, thanked each and everyone associated with the project. He wrote: "Very happy to announce my next, a Tamil Telugu bilingual with #RaizaWilson. It was a great experience working with Velraj sir and this movie completely belongs to Dhilip Subbarayan master. Time for Nanban Sam CS and Nanban Sabu to take over. Thanks to my Nanban Sathish Kumar for designing this project." (sic)

Dear Friends, Very happy to announce my next, a Tamil Telugu bilingual with #RaizaWilson, produced by my dear brother... Posted by Caarthick Raju on Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Also Read | IPL Recalls Shikhar Dhawan's Blistering 97* Vs KKR In 2019; Watch Video

All about The Chase

The Chase, starring Razia Wilson and Harish Uthaman in the lead, also features actors like Bala Saravanan and Kaali Venkat in prominent roles. The movie is a thriller that reportedly narrates a gripping tale of a mother, daughter, and a teenager. The movie's cinematography is handled by Velraj and music by Sam CS. The film, directed by Caarthick Raju, is produced by Rajasekar Varma, who has worked with the former in Soorpanagai.

Also Read | Stage Readied In Delaware For Kamala Harris Speech

Caarthick Raju made his directorial debut with Dinesh and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Thirudan Police (2014). The movie was a successful venture, soon after which Caarthick Raju attained popularity in the South Film industry. In a directorial career spanning less than a decade, Caarthick Raju has worked with stalwarts of the film industry. Interestingly, before shifting focus to directing, Caarthick Raju worked as a technician in the film industry.

Also Read | CPL 2020: KKR's Sunil Narine Beats Delhi Capitals' Shimron Hetmyer To Clinch Win For TKR

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.