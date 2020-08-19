CPL 2020: KKR's Sunil Narine Beats Delhi Capitals' Shimron Hetmyer To Clinch Win For TKR

The much-anticipated CPL 2020 got underway on August 18 with Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) taking on Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) in the tournament opener. It was Kolkata Knight Riders' West Indian star Sunil Narine who stole the limelight for TKR as he guided them to a four-wicket win with his all-round show, in what turned out to be 17-over affair due to rain.

IPL stars Sunil Narine, Shimron Hetmyer shine as CPL 2020 gets underway

TKR skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and invited GAW to bat first in the CPL 2020 opener. TKR bowlers justified their captain's decision as they lost both openers for 0 and 3 respectively. However, Delhi Capitals star Shimron Hetmyer steadied the ship as he hit 63 off 44 balls to guide Guyana to a respectable total of 144. Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers who picked two wickets for just 19.

Sunil Narine wasn't just done as he shone with the bat as well and top-scored for the TKR with a quick 50 off 28 balls. Sunil Narine, who reinvented himself as a batsman during his stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, ensured that his team got off to a quick start and was well on track for the chase. TKR chased the target with a couple of balls to spare and commenced their CPL 2020 campaign on a winning note, despite CSK's Imran Tahir picking up 2 wickets for the Guyana side as well.

The match 2 of CPL 2020 saw Barbados Tridents emerging victorious over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 6 runs. The Tridents who scored 153/9 in their 20 overs managed to restrict the Nevis Patriots to 147 and began CPL 2020 on a winning note. IPL stars Mitchell Santner and Rashid Khan starred for the Tridents as they picked two apiece. Rashid Khan also effected a run out to send the dangerous Evin Lewis back to the pavilion.

The first two games of the CPL 2020 saw IPL stars rising to the occasion and performing for their respective franchises. The third game will see Jamaica Tallawahs lock horns with St Lucia Zouks on August 19 at 7:30 PM (IST). Both teams have some promising players who will look to kick off their CPL 2020 campaign with a win.

IMAGE COURTESY: SUNIL NARINE INSTAGRAM